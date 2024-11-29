Deion Sanders’ Ex-Wife Pilar Sanders Reacts As Sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders Play Their Last Home Game Of Their College Careers

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) and safety Shilo Sanders (21) before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

We’re down to the final week of the 2024 NCAA football regular season, which means it’s the final home game for many players who have their sights set on the NFL Draft in the spring. Two of those are Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders’ sons, QB Shedeur and DB Shilo, both of whom played their final home game in Boulder on Black Friday.

Their mother, Pilar, was not shy about celebrating her sons on Senior Day prior to Colorado’s matchup with Oklahoma State. While Shilo is two years older than Shedeur, he was able to stretch his college eligibility to six years, which has allowed them to graduate at the same time this year and head to the NFL together. A prospect that Pilar is excited about.

“It’s Senior Day! And I got two seniors!”

Momma Sanders also shared an official Colorado Buffaloes football post celebrating all the team’s seniors on Senior Day.

As has become the expectation, Pilar’s posts about her sons resulted in a wide range of opinions in the comments section. Many focused on Shilo’s long tenure in college football, while others were locked in on Pilar’s look in the video.

“Shilo a super veteran,” one fan commented, before another user reacted, “They both seniors? Are they twins”. One user further wrote, “Congrats Ms. P, we are so proud of your boys and been believers since Day 1. Let’s get this win today, Sko Buffs”.

While Pilar Sanders was celebrating her sons behind the scenes and on social media, father Deion Sanders celebrated them live and direct during the pregame ceremony on Friday. Deion stood between his boys as they were introduced and serenaded by fans for the last home game they’ll ever play for the Buffaloes.

Shedeur and Shilo on Senior Day! #skobuffs🦬 pic.twitter.com/kog68ZMk7W — Folsom Frenzy Podcast (@FolsomFrenzyPod) November 29, 2024

The Buffaloes-Cowboys game has wrapped up its first quarter, with Colorado jumping out to a 21-0 lead. That big advantage can be largely credited to Shedeur, who, as of this writing, has gone 12-for-13 for 84 yards and a pair of TD throws, including one to Heisman favorite Travis Hunter.

It’s an encouraging sign, especially considering the team suffered greatly against a 4-6 Kansas Jayhawks team last week. The 37-21 defeat was definitely a shock to the system, so it’s good to see them bounce back this week against Oklahoma State.

Both Sanders brothers took some slack for their performances in the big loss. However, Momma Sanders wasn’t going to sit quietly while her sons were blamed. The Monday after the game, Pilar shared a post celebrating Shilo’s career-high 13 tackles against Kansas.

Once they wrap up this game against Oklahoma State, Shilo and Shedeur will then turn their focus to their team’s Bowl game. After that, it’s going to be all about the NFL Draft.

They are projecting Shilo to be a mid-round pick on Day 2 or Day 3. Shedeur is expected to be the most sought-after prospect in the 2025 NFL draft class. He is currently a +170 odds favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in April.