Deion Sanders Fires Up His Boys Ahead of Pivotal Clash Against UCLA; “Same Killer Instinct in This Room”

If you tuned out when Colorado was up 29-0 at halftime against Stanford, you missed one of the most historic comebacks in the history of college football. Stanford executed the largest turnaround in its history defeating Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes in 2OT with a stunning 46-43 victory. The heartbreaking loss might have dealt a blow to the team’s confidence, but PrimeTime is resolute in his commitment to inspire.

Advertisement

The Buffaloes, standing at 4-3, are gearing up to face the 5-2 UCLA team, and they’re undoubtedly hungry for a victory. Colorado brings a potent passing game to this upcoming clash, backed by a plethora of talented receivers, who possess resilience that is rare at any level of football. In the rousing vlog posted by Deion Sanders Jr., via Well Off Media, Deion Sanders ignited a fire in his team

Deion Sanders Ignited Team Spirit Before Crucial UCLA Showdown

Coach Prime reminded his team of the belief with which they started the season. He questioned whether they still possessed that same hunger and determination that was visible during their initial games. Deion Sanders said,

Advertisement

“We started this season out on belief, we started this journey out on belief and I want to know, do you still believe? Because I can recall talking to you and looking at your eyes and seeing how you wanted it the first time we walked out there at TCU.”

Sanders emphasized the importance of maintaining consistency, understanding their strengths and weaknesses, and having the passion and killer instinct to go the extra mile. It was a powerful message, urging his team to rekindle their belief and desire. Coach Prime added:

“I want to make certain that the same men are in this room, and the same coaching staff is in this room. The same understanding, the same desire, the same feel, the same passion, the same purpose, the same killer instinct is in this room.”

Deion Sanders further drew inspiration from the Denver Nuggets’ journey to the 2023 NBA Finals. He emphasized the importance of players embracing their roles. Sanders pointed out that successful teams, like the Nuggets, thrive because every player commits to their role and executes it effectively.

Advertisement

Coach Prime urged his players to recognize the value of teamwork and to focus on their individual responsibilities rather than aspiring to be the star player.

Doubts Arise as Chad Brown Questions the Longevity of PrimeTime’s Buffaloes Hype

The Colorado Buffaloes are navigating a pivotal phase in their college football season. There was an expectation that the Buffs’ alumni base would rally behind Coach Prime’s push for the postseason. However, not all with ties to Colorado share this opinion, as seen in Chad Brown’s perspective. The former CU Hall of Famer takes a pragmatic stance, emphasizing the need for victories. Brown said on USA Today’s Sports Seriously:

“It’s been a really fun ride, but to your point, they’ve got to have W’s behind this thing to keep the momentum going. The attention to the program… the eyeballs that have come Colorado’s way… that will all fade, if I don’t think the Buffaloes become bowl eligible this year. In our society, we love to hype people up, and we love to chop them down.”

Chad Brown acknowledged Deion Sanders’ journey with the Buffaloes in 2023. While the season has been thrilling, Brown offers a pragmatic viewpoint. He underlines the necessity of securing wins to sustain the current level of attention and support of the program.