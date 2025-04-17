Deion Sanders Gets Compared to Donald Trump After Colorado’s Special Gesture for Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter

Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders walks on the field during the game against the Brigham Young Cougars at Alamodome. Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Having combined to produce a Heisman trophy, an all-time FBS career passing record, and the second nine-win season in the last 20+ years of their program’s history, Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders will see their jersey numbers be retired by the Colorado Buffaloes football program.

With the celebration set to occur during the team’s Spring debut, critics have made much ado about the decision being made just four months following their departure for the NFL.

During a recent appearance for Fox Sports radio, longstanding analyst Doug Gottlieb suggested that the devotion to Deion Sanders’ recent iteration of the Buffaloes has gone a bit too far. Citing the adage of “You’re either at the table or you’re on the menu,” Gottlieb asserted that the Colorado brand has developed a Lebron James or Donald Trump-like following.

“It’s the complete and utter blind allegiance that is required in order to do business with the president…Like LeBron James, he wants complete and utter loyalty. Nobody is allowed to say Bronny shouldn’t be on an NBA roster. The same is true for Deion Sanders.”

In citing Coach Prime’s recent contract extension, alongside the awkward timing of the jersey retirements, the Fox Sports personality claimed that the announcement gave a “Trumpian” feel to Sanders’ negotiations.

While he was sure to clarify that both players and their Hall of Fame head coach brought “mostly positive attention to Colorado,” Gottlieb maintained that both the timing and the integrity of Sanders’ retirement appear to be in bad taste.

“Travis Hunter winning a Heisman is huge and retiring his number is not a crazy thing. Doing it right after he gets done playing? Let’s not act like they won 10 games. And then you’re retiring Shedeur’s number? It seems a little soon, right?”

While jersey retirements are typically held well after a player has parted ways with a program, Colorado’s announcement merely serves as a testament to Sanders’ ability to keep the program’s name in the headlines. For better or worse, jersey retirements are as hot a topic as any right now, and not every head coach can do that.

CU players react to jersey retirement

For all of the added attention that various members of the media have provided, analysts and reporters aren’t the only ones finding themselves at odds with the program’s decision. According to former Buffalo player Tyler Polumbus, there are plenty of former players and alumni who are concerned about the topic as well.

“This is the first time I’ve seen a very large contingency of alumni disagree with something very, very strongly… It’s not that anybody thinks that Shedeur Sanders isn’t worthy of being honored, because he is, but it’s just hard when you’ve got other guys. Specifically, Deon Figures, who wore that number previously and is definitely worthy of being honored. ”

One should never underestimate Coach Prime’s potential to rock the boat every now and then. While the timing of the decision certainly bucks tradition, in time it will likely turn out to be nothing more than a harmless dedication to two of the program’s greatest products.

Either way, with the 2025 NFL Draft nearly upon us, neither Sanders nor Hunter can afford to look in the rearview mirror now.