Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play Against The Chargers? Falcons Issue Injury Update

Oct 2, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson (84) runs the ball against the Cleveland Browns in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

The NFC South’s top team at this point is the Atlanta Falcons. Currently 4-4, they will play the Los Angeles Chargers on the road this Sunday. They need to improve their offensive attack, and one of the most important players they need to start for them is Cordarrelle Patterson.

Patterson underwent a minor procedure on his knee following an injury. He was placed on injured reserve for quite some time, however, he is now eligible to play after four long weeks.

Despite appearing in only three games and one-quarter of the fourth, Patterson is Atlanta’s leading rusher in yards (340), rushing touchdowns (three, tied with quarterback Marcus Mariota), and yards per carry (4.9). (5.9).

Also Read: “People Booed At Colin Kaepernick But It Didn’t Matter”: Former Green Beret Nate Boyer Explains What Went Through His Mind While He Stood Beside The Kneeling 49ers Quarterback

Cordarrelle Patterson’s injury update

Cordarrelle Patterson has been officially designated to return this Sunday. Given that Patterson was expected to return when his mandatory four-week stint on injured reserve ended, and he’s scheduled to practice Wednesday, all signs point to the 31-year-old being able to play against Los Angeles.

#Falcons star RB Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed last week with an ankle injury, is feeling much better this week. But sources say Atlanta will take it up to game time, making sure they are smart about it. A true game-time decision. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2021

According to the team’s website, Falcons head coach Arthur Smith told reporters on Friday that they would decide on Patterson’s (knee) availability on Saturday. After missing the previous four games, the seasoned running back started practicing again earlier this week.

In the NFL, Patterson is one of the few players who were selected as a receiver and have successfully switched to running back. He was selected by the Minnesota Vikings in the first round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He later played for the Raiders, Patriots, and Bears before being signed by the Falcons in 2021.

In Atlanta’s Week 1 loss to the New Orleans Saints, Patterson ran for 120 yards, a career high. However, two weeks later, in a road victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Patterson broke that record by running for 141 yards and a touchdown on just 17 carries, earning NFC Offensive Player of the Week honours.

The majority of the carries for the Falcons during Cordarrelle Patterson’s absence have gone to Tyler Allgeier. It will be interesting to see how Patterson performs, if he gets a chance to start.

Also read: “Never Wanted to Get Traded”: Bradley Chubb Seems Dejected After Getting Traded To The Miami Dolphins