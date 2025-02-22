Where Will Aaron Rodgers Go? Analyst Says Definitely Not to Las Vegas Raiders

Jan 5, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks on the field after the Jets win over the Miami Dolphins at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

The New York Jets’ offseason hasn’t unfolded quite as expected thus far. Everyone anticipated Aaron Rodgers to ask out of the franchise. But before he could do so, New York’s new front office revealed intentions to move on from him.

Regardless of who broke up with who, Rodgers is a bachelor at this point. He has been tied to numerous new partners, including the Las Vegas Raiders, who DraftKings Sportsbook listed as the co-favorite to land him.

However, Mike Florio doesn’t see this happening. The Pro Football Talk founder said he wouldn’t “waste his time” on the Raiders if he were Rodgers.

“Why would he want to play for the Raiders? All due respect to the Raiders, but as of right now, I think an objective assessment of the Raiders organization would be, ‘we’re a solid fourth out of fourth in the AFC West.’ You got three playoff teams [in the division]… why would you go to the Raiders if you want to win?,” he explained on NFL on NBC.

Las Vegas’ divisional foes – the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and Denver Broncos – all reached the postseason in 2024. Every member of the trio won at least 10 regular season games last year. The Raiders, meanwhile, finished 4-13.

Tom Brady, Las Vegas’ new part-owner, has helped the organization take some big strides in a short period of time. But the odds of those bearing immediate fruit, even with Rodgers, are small.

Rodgers recently said he wants his next team to “want him” and “to be good.” The Raiders surely want Rodgers, but they definitely don’t fit the second criteria. Most of the other franchises rumored to be in the running for him, though, made the playoffs in 2024.

The Los Angeles Rams (+300) and Pittsburgh Steelers (+300) are tied with Las Vegas atop the betting odds list for Rodgers. Los Angeles would only add Rodgers if they move on from Matthew Stafford. Pittsburgh is deciding running things back with Russell Wilson is their best option.

Rodgers feels like an upgrade for the Steelers and a slight downgrade – at best – for the Rams. Whether the 41-year-old quarterback is traded or cut, he’ll probably be headed for a new locale shortly around mid-March, when the new league year begins.