Dak Prescott Isn’t Satisfied After Annihilating the Eagles by 33-13; “We Were Putting a 50 Up There”

In a game that can only be described as a show of sheer dominance, the Dallas Cowboys, led by quarterback Dak Prescott, dismantled the Philadelphia Eagles with a 33-13 victory at AT&T Stadium. Even though most teams would be very happy with such a big win, Dak Prescott’s comments after the game showed he’s always looking to be better and never satisfied with just doing okay.

Prescott, known for his precision and leadership, had what many would consider an impressive performance, throwing for 271 yards and contributing two touchdowns. However, the star quarterback’s self-assessment was less about the numbers and more about the untapped potential.

In a post-game conference, Prescott’s frustration was palpable: “If I play my best game, we were putting a 50 up there.” This sentiment underscores not just a personal standard but also a team ethos centered on the relentless pursuit of perfection. His postgame comments to NBC reflected this team-centric view: “After Thanksgiving, I understand this is all about playoff position. This team right here got the division last year and stole the first game from us earlier in the season. Just to have them here and get home-field advantage, continue to keep winning at home. All three phases stepped up. Great, great team win.”

This win was really big for the Cowboys. It not only made them look good on the day, but it also helped them climb to the top spot in their group, the NFC East, during Week 14 of the NFL. It also showed that they are serious contenders for the Super Bowl. Prescott’s drive and ambition aren’t just about personal accolades but about steering his team to the pinnacle of success.

Dak Prescott Leads MVP Odds

Currently, Dak Prescott is topping the charts in the MVP betting world with odds of +175. The upward shift in his odds was a direct result of the Cowboys’ impressive win, where Prescott shone brightly. In contrast, even though Brock Purdy and the 49ers managed a solid win over the Seattle Seahawks, it was Prescott’s standout performance that captured everyone’s attention.

The race for the MVP title is now more exciting than ever, with Prescott leading the pack. Close on his heels is Purdy, with odds of +200. The contest is intense, featuring strong competitors like Lamar Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, marked at +450 and +500, respectively.

The race is further intensified by the presence of Tua Tagovailoa and Patrick Mahomes, both marked at +1000 odds, showcasing the high level of competition for the prestigious MVP award. In the recent game against the Eagles, he amassed 271 passing yards and two touchdowns, crossing the 3,500-yard mark for the fourth time in his career.

This season, he leads all NFL quarterbacks with 28 passing touchdowns in just 13 starts. This isn’t Prescott’s first brush with MVP discussions. He previously made waves in 2016, his Offensive Rookie of the Year season, finishing sixth in the MVP voting.