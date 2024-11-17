Deion Sanders Haters Got Quite the Drubbing From Ryan Clark: “Nobody Is Telling the Story of…”

Back in September, when the Colorado Buffaloes were defeated 28-10 by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, it did not take time for naysayers to come forth. Many criticized Deion Sanders and his lack of team control. However, Ryan Clark provided a solid reality check to these critics by praising Coach Prime.

“When you hear Prime Time, what do you think of?” asked Channing on the Pivot Podcast. “Deion Sanders,” replied Clark, and that was enough of a push for the analyst to call out the coach’s haters. He earnestly expressed:

“Nobody is telling the story of a man that took a team that won 1 game [last year] and is now 7-2 and competing with an opportunity to win the Big 12.”

The host highlighted Sanders’ impact on the Buffaloes. Not only has school enrolment increased, but ticket sales have shot up. Most of the time, they are selling out. Clark voiced, though, that no one wants to talk about this side of the story.

According to the analyst, the critics just want to tell the tale of how Sanders was when he first came into the facility and how badly he treated certain people. However, that is not true. Deion Sanders is the name of a legacy that led a team from a 4-8 record to 8-2 this year.

The former professional also pointed out that all Sanders has done is stand up for the team as a leader. Ryan even came up with the preposition he had made some time back. Since it is Mike McCarthy’s last year with the Dallas Cowboys, they could bring in Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime’s addition to the team would invite the eyeballs of the world, and Jerry Jones would love that, per the former NFL professional. After all, Sanders is a trademark name, and its prints are evidently visible. Take the recent clash against Utah, for example. It turned out to be a testament to the coach’s skills and the players’ commitment.

The win against Utah takes Deion Sanders-led Buffaloes a step closer to the Big 12 championship

On November 16, Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes crushed the Utah Utes 49-24. The team collectively delivered a sensational performance with spotlights on Travis Hunter, Shedeur Sanders, and the defense.

The dual-threat player scored a 5-yard rushing touchdown and caught 5 passes for 55 yards on offense. On the defense, he made 3 tackles and an interception.

Meanwhile, Shedeur delivered some promising stats. He scored 3 touchdowns for 340 yards and a QBR of 86.9. Regarding Hunter, Coach Prime said, “Travis is epitome.”

With this victory, the Buffaloes are 8-2, and only two games are left in their regular season. If they manage to win both, they will enter the Big 12 championship in Arlington, Texas, on December 7.