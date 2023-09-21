Deion Sanders Hypes Travis Hunter As the “Best Football Player In College Football” As CB/WR Takes a 3 Week Rest

Travis Hunter is surely the most valuable player in Deion Sanders’ team alongside his son Shedeur Sanders. Giving impactful results on both sides of the ball is something college football rarely sees. His athleticism is remarkable and Coach Prime knows that. He is never shy of praising the 20-year-old sensation, who is making the NFL market heat up.

Advertisement

In his latest appearance on Good Morning America, Deion Sanders was very vocal about the young gun of Buffs. Hunter is set to miss three weeks after sustaining a liver injury during his Colorado State game after an illegal hit from DB Henry Blackburn. His absence is definitely felt by the team because of his versatility. But adding to his list of clouts, Coach Prime boldly stated that he is the best athlete in the nation and the best player in college football.

Deion Sanders Believes Travis Hunter Is the Best Player In College Football

Deion Sanders was asked about how Travis Hunter was doing and as soon as he heard the name there was an instant spark on his face. Coach Prime was very clear about how good of a player and a person he is and that he is a huge part of the team. He revealed his special connection with the football phenomenon and how excited he is on game days that his first text message of the day is always to Coach Prime.

Advertisement

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CxbJgwYylHy/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

“He’s getting healthy,” Prime said. “Trust me missing him is missing two players simultaneously. He’s the best athlete in the country and I believe the best football player in college football.” Hunter is surely one of the top student-athletes right now and his absence will be felt at least in the next two games which is against the undefeated Oregon and USC.

Both the teams are 3-0 to the season and the Buffs are seen as underdogs heading into both games, that too without Hunter. The CB/WR’s contributions have been very crucial for the team and it will be visible in the next two weeks. Coach Prime also believes that Hunter is surely a Heisman candidate for this season alongside Shedeur.

Coach Prime Condemns Death Threats Against Henry Blackburn

It came as a big setback for the Buffs when Travis Hunter had to be taken off the field after a brutal hit from Henry Blackburn. It was later reported that Hunter was at the hospital with a lacerated liver and that he would miss three games moving forward. Blackburn received death threats for his intentional hit, but Deion Sanders backed the Colorado State player, condemning the threats.

Advertisement

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game,” Coach Prime said. “He played a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty. He was just playing the game of football. But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats.”

With Travis Hunter injured, it is to be seen whether Shedeur manages to keep the hype alive and win against two mammoth programs back to back. If he does, then a Heisman Trophy could be a done-and-dusted deal for him.