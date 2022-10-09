When Will Kyle Pitts Be Back? Atlanta Falcons Issue Injury Report

Kyle Pitts has missed three straight practices. Will he be able to play against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday?

Due to a hamstring injury, Kyle Pitts skipped practice on Wednesday and Thursday. Pitts has 10 catches for 150 yards this year. He hasn’t really matched his rookie self this season.

Pitts is in his second season and had a 25-yard touchdown run in the Falcons’ last game against the Cleveland Browns. As of now, the Falcons are second in the NFC South division just below the Buccaneers.

Kyle, without a doubt, is one of the most dominant tight ends in the game at the moment. However, he hasn’t had a great start to this particular season in comparison to other top tight ends.

“#KylePitts (hammy) not spotted at practice today for the third day in a row” It is safe to assume Pitts will most likely miss Sunday’s game vs the #Bucs. His resume for 2022 is off to a poor start. A hamstring injury can linger all year, so let’s see his progress next week — Big Brain Fantasy Football (@FantasyBigBrain) October 7, 2022

Kyle Pitts Injury Report

The Falcons announced on Friday that Kyle Pitts has been ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In fact, Pitts is the only player listed on the team’s official injury report.

He did not practice all week due to a hamstring injury, so he is now unavailable for this divisional matchup. Pitts came into the season with a lot of expectations. However, his current injury reports indicate that he will have to wait a little longer to display his talent.

Kyle Pitts will miss Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers with a hamstring injury https://t.co/rLGraBuvBP — The MMQB (@theMMQB) October 7, 2022

Pitts’ absence is a big blow to the Falcons and the injury to Cordarrelle Patterson has made matters worse. Drake London, Olamide Zaccheaus, and the young runners Caleb Huntley and Tyler Allgeier will receive more attention from the Falcons in the absence of the star players.

Marcus Mariota can also be looked as an option to compete against Tom Brady and Co. on Sunday. Without a doubt, the Falcons-Buccaneers clash promises to be an absolute entertainer.

