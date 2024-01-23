Buffalo Bills Kicker Tyler Bass’ Net Worth: How Much Does the Georgia Southern Alum Earn Every Year?

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass (2) walks off the field after missing what would have been a game tying field goal in a 27-24 loss to the Chiefs in the divisional round.

Sunday was not a good day to be Tyler Bass. The standout placekicker faced criticism for a crucial missed field goal that contributed to the Buffalo Bills’ 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. As he gains the limelight fans are now eager to delve into Bass’ deal with the Bills and explore his net worth following yet another season-ending disappointment.

The Buffalo Bills selected the Georgia Southern alumni as the 188th pick in the sixth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Following this, he signed a 4 year, $3.47 million deal which lasted until 2023. However, ahead of the 2023 season, he extended his contract for another 4 years, securing $20 million, which puts him with the team until 2027.

According to Sportrac, in 2023, Tyler Bass earned a base salary of $1.01 million and a signing bonus of $1.06 million. Looking ahead, he will receive a $2.8 million base salary, along with a $500,000 roster bonus and a $100,000 workout bonus for the upcoming season. This comes with a cap hit of $4.42 million and a dead cap value of $7.38 million.

Completing his four NFL seasons, the 26-year-old has had a career earning of $8.7 million. Tyler Bass’s net worth is mainly derived from his playing career and as of 2024, his net worth stands at around $5 million. Additionally, his endorsement deals have also contributed to his net worth, including a notable one with the sports equipment brand Wilson.

Tyler Bass Takes Responsibility for the Defeat

Tyler Bass faced a rough game on Sunday night after he missed a critical 44-yard field goal with only two minutes remaining. The Buffalo Bills, trailing by 3 points, could have tied the game at 27-27 with a successful kick, opening the door for a potential win in overtime.

Tyler Bass’s kick felt just right at first, but the 11-13 mph winds in Orchard Park played tricks. It swerved off course, going too far to the right, leaving fans in disbelief and dealing a tough blow to the team’s hopes for a comeback. After the game, Bass shouldered the blame for the team’s defeat, acknowledging the need to do better. Tyler stated,

“I’ve been here long enough to know that you have to do that. You know, I was trusting my line that I had in warmups. Hit a good ball, but it didn’t work out. I feel terrible, you know? I love this team and it hurts. This one hurts bad. Yeah, I’ve got to do a better job. Totally on me.”

Expressing love for the team, he revealed the deep disappointment he felt post-loss. Moreover, after facing immense criticism, he has deleted all of his social media accounts and distanced himself from negativity as he mourns the loss. He had a decent 2023 season, where Tyler successfully made 24 out of 29 field goal attempts, with the longest one spanning an impressive 54 yards.