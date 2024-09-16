Patrick Mahomes’ Birthday Roundup: Randi Marks 29 Years as a Mom While Pat Mahomes Sr. Misses The Party

Patrick Mahomes’ 29th birthday was a wholesome family affair. Following the Chiefs’ Week 2 win against the Bengals, the two-time MVP’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, threw a surprise party at their Kansas City home.

Patrick’s mother, Randi, who was invited to the party grew a little emotional on looking back at how 29 years passed in the wink of an eye ever since she gave birth to the three-time Super Bowl champion,

“Celebrating 29 years of being a mom!! Lol. Happy B’day son, I love you” she wrote on Instagram, sharing a sweet photo from the party. Mahomes’ siblings, including Jackson and step-sister Mia Randall, were also present at the Brittany-led party.

Yet one thing that stood out was that Chiefs star quarterback’s father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., the ex-Major League Baseball player–who has been less involved in family gatherings since splitting up with Randith in 2006, wasn’t there.

While Pat Sr. and Randi are spotted together on the sidelines during Chiefs games to support their son, elder Mahomes missed this year’s special birthday celebration.

He was charged with his third DWI not long before Patrick guided the Chiefs to another Super Bowl win in 2023. He is scheduled for sentencing in court this September.

Although Mahomes Sr.’s presence would have made the family complete–nevertheless–with the game-winning high against the Bengals still fresh, it was the perfect way for Patrick to celebrate his birthday weekend.

Inside Brittany’s special birthday party for hubby

Patrick truly had a spectacular birthday celebration–all thanks to his wife, Brittany’s thoughtful planning and efforts to make it special and turn their Kansas City home into a party venue.

The highlight of the decor was a balloon arch at the entrance in shades of red, black, and silver. Upon entering, the guests were greeted by a mirror sculpture displaying the number “29” in shining lights–surrounded by shimmering silver orbs and glowing LED lights that added a festive ambiance to the room.

But it was not the stunning decor that won the crown, it was Brittany’s eye for detail that truly made the night special. She put up throwback photos of Patrick from his childhood- a nod to how far he has come ever since. Moreover, Brittany also filled the space with custom cups and koozies–featuring the Chiefs QB’s sweet childhood images.

However, Patrick’s best gift from Brittany is yet to arrive. Mrs. Mahomes, who celebrated her 29th birthday on August 31, is getting ready to give birth to her third child with Patrick–sometime around December or January.

As they usher in this milestone together in addition to their two little munchkins–Sterling and Bronze–Patrick and Brittany’s 29th year will forever be memorable.