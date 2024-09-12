“Deion Sanders is Going Down the Wrong Road”: Rob Parker Says ‘Prime Time’ is Fighting an Unnecessary Battle Against The Media

Deion Sanders might be the media’s darling but he is also constantly at odds with it. His post-game comments after Colorado’s 28-10 loss to Nebraska in Week 2 are a recent example of this. And not everyone is happy with how Coach Prime is now handling the media.

On “The Odd Couple” podcast Rob Parker and Chris Broussard weighed in on Sanders’ seemingly unnecessary battle with the media. Broussard suggested that Sanders’ penchant for challenging reporters and gloating after victories naturally invites criticism when losses occur.

He argued that Sanders should accept this give-and-take rather than going on the offensive:

“I like Deion, you know what I mean, but I think this is just the wrong road he’s going down, that’s it.“

Broussard then elaborated on Sanders’ charismatic personality, noting how it sells tickets and attracts celebrities to Colorado’s games. However, he cautioned that such high-profile attention could quickly turn negative if wins don’t follow.

Both hosts agreed that this shift occurred after the Buffaloes‘ disappointing loss to Nebraska. Moreover, they expressed surprise at Sanders’ apparent lack of foresight, arguing that this media battle doesn’t bode well for him long-term.

After all, the media will outlast his coaching career. But the question remains: what exactly did Sanders say to ruffle so many feathers in the media world?

Coach Prime compares himself to Jesus

Coach Prime’s post-game remarks on September 10 struck a nerve for many, particularly when he said,

“So, it’s always gonna be questions but we deserve it. When you lose, you’re going to be ridiculed, you’re going to be prosecuted and persecuted and I’m good, I’ve been on the cross for a long time and I’m still hanging.”

He even mimicked the crucifixion pose with his arms spread wide while speaking. And this didn’t sit well with many in the football world.

Seasoned analysts like Colin Cowherd and Paul Finebaum quickly jumped in to criticize Sanders for his choice of words and imagery.

It seems Coach Prime may have overstepped here, and quite significantly.

If the Buffaloes face another blowout loss, these comments will likely sting even more. The incident has sparked concerns among media figures that Coach Prime’s larger-than-life persona might be getting out of hand.