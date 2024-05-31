Deion Sanders Makes CU Players Endure an Intense Navy SEAL Routine in the Water

Deion Sanders is forging a team of stone-cold players who have the heart to endure every challenge in their way. To ensure the same, he made his players go through an intense Navy Seal treatment in the CU pool.

It was a normal day in Boulder, but for the football players at Colorado University, a big challenge awaited them at practice. A Navy Seal instructor took charge of the huddle to demonstrate what was headed their way and how it would reveal their true character as a leader.

The instructor introduced the players to an intense Navy SEAL water treatment, which he called a “Challenge PT.” Although it sounded thrilling, he specified how the players would not be put in danger, but would certainly be put way outside their comfort zone.

“We’re here to share some of our culture with you from the most elite levels of the United States military,” the instructor announced. “From us as warriors, to you young men — as young warriors and the future leaders — and difference makers of this country. Hopefully, you can pick up some of the things — in the way — that we do business. It’ll be good for you and help you out — and we can also get some things from you guys to recharge our batteries as well.”

The instructor even set the record straight that the players were allowed to quit at any point in the routine, but then they would be put in the ‘Quitter’s Circle.’

The players then jogged to the CU swimming pool, where the PT began. The team was put through an intense routine that involved swimming mixed with a series of other body-weight exercises. Following this, the aspiring athletes teamed up to race against each other and the SEAL instructors.

Deion Sanders Always Puts Extra Emphasis on Team Bonding

Coach Prime likes to put his players in extremely harsh situations, which, in his view, help build character. And this was not the only time that the players had to endure an extreme routine. Earlier this year, Prime brought in Marine instructors to put his players through a set of intense drills.

Although the training did not involve football, it did serve a great purpose, which was bigger than getting their usual reps. The drill served as a team bonding exercise while also helping the players face adverse situations.

This offseason, Deion Sanders has been putting a special emphasis on team bonding. Recently, he even introduced the concept of a no-phone cafeteria to make his players mingle more than usual.

The 2023 season wasn’t very kind to Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes, who became the bottom dwellers of the Pac-12, despite a great start. However, with a conference change, the program is expected to flourish and at least secure a Bowl Game this upcoming season.