Deion Sanders’ Mom Agrees with Travis Hunter to Dismiss “Will Coach Prime Leave Colorado” Narrative

After a semi-successful Buffs season, rumors started going around about Coach Prime heading out of Colorado for greener pastures. However, everyone, including the Coach himself, has denied any such plans in his future. Now, Momma Connie has put the final nail in the coffin of said rumors.

Ahead of the Heisman ceremony on Saturday, Travis Hunter told reporters, in no uncertain words, that Deion Sanders is not leaving Colorado next season. He said,

“Yeah, I got a lot of insight. He ain’t going nowhere. He’ll be right where he at right now.”

Momma Connie, Coach Prime’s mother, endorsed Hunter’s message as she shared his quotes from the presser on her Instagram. If she’s said it, it really must be true.

Deion Sanders' mom agrees with Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/DUTu6pYW80 — NFL Tweets 2024 (@nfltweets2024) December 15, 2024

Sanders himself has said that he does not have an interest in leaving Colorado. In multiple interviews, he has denied any plans of moving to the big leagues along with his sons:

“I love it where I am. I love it where I am,” Sanders said in November.

The Buffaloes were 1-11 before he arrived. They went 4-8 last season and are 9-3 this season. Some would say that Sanders has already proven that he can turn around a Division I program and that he no longer has any reason to stay.

But waiting in Colorado is an impending loss of talent. Both Hunter and Shedeur, arguably the biggest talents of the Buffs unit are slated to leave the world of college football and declare for the draft. It can be argued that there’s much left to be done in Colorado.

With both Hunter and Shedeur leaving, Coach Prime will have an even bigger challenge on his hands as he basically tries to build up the program from scratch all over again. Will he be up for the challenge or is he really going to move to the NFL with his sons, like many still speculate?