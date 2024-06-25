Deion Sanders Opens Up About Not Owning a Home Unless There Is a Lake in Sight

Colorado Buffaloes head man Deion Sanders is widely recognized not just for his personality and impressive achievements but also for his unique taste in properties. His five houses in Texas are a testament to his preference for luxury. While many famous personalities gravitate towards mansions or stylish urban dwellings, Sanders has a preference. He believes a residence is truly complete only if it overlooks a serene lake.

During a conversation with Joel Klatt, the lead college football analyst at Fox Sports, Sanders candidly shared his passion for fishing and how a childhood memory influenced his view on homes without lakes.

Recalling a moment from his youth spent fishing with his stepfather in Fort Myers, Florida, Sanders recounted that during their fishing expedition, a boat glided by. One would naturally imagine how having a boat like that would provide access to areas of the lake Sanders and his stepfather couldn’t reach.

“I’m just letting you in on the way I think. And we’re cane pole fishing. You can’t go nowhere with a cane pole… And a boat came by, and it was a couple of gentlemen in this beautiful boat. My stepfather looked at them and he just went back to fishing. What is the thought of most people? ‘Dang, if I was in that boat, I could fish a lot farther and I can have access to different places,'” Sanders said.

However, Sanders found himself not longing for the boat, but yearning for the entire lake itself. This has always been his mindset, something he has committed to teaching his players while also leading by example. For him, owning the lake symbolized freedom in his angling adventures—a notion that continued to resonate with him into adulthood.

“You know what the little young Prime thought? I want the lake. Forget the boat. I want the lake. ‘Cause if I got the lake, I can do whatever the heck I want to do. And I’ve never owned a home since then, since my adulthood life, without a lake. That’s just my thought process, man. Some people settle with a little bit of it. I want it all, man,” narrated Coach Prime.

This childhood experience shaped Sanders’s decisions as an adult, especially when it came to selecting real estate properties. Since that fishing trip, he has always looked for homes, near lakes, seeing them as a reflection of his childhood desire for freedom and abundance. However, despite owning such houses, Sanders has still found himself in trouble for fishing in restricted areas.

Deion Sanders Once Got Arrested for Bass Fishing

In 1996, near Fort Myers, Florida, while playing for the Dallas Cowboys, Deion Sanders was apprehended for fishing in a lake on Southwest Florida International Airport property. Despite previous warnings, Sanders couldn’t resist the temptation of bass and believed he could evade detection.

The fish were biting too, which tempted him even more. However, authorities were alerted, and Sanders was later apprehended after catching a few fish. Consequently, he faced a misdemeanor charge, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $1,000 fine. However, Sanders ended up paying just the fine and managed to keep his catch safe.

That said, Sanders now has lakes named after him—Lake Prime and Lake Time. Plus, Coach Prime was once featured on ESPN’s show, ‘American Sportsman,’ where he participated in several water-based activities, including fishing. Undeniably, the Colorado Buffaloes coach has a thrill for the catch!

