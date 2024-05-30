“Teaches Me”: Aaron Rodgers Gets High Praise From New York Teammate

Jan 7, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) walks off of the field before a game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers has been lauded by his teammates for being a positive presence in the locker room and on the field. Despite what mainstream media might tell you, the quarterback has the reigns of his team under control. Jets Center Joe Tippeman becomes the latest teammate to lavishe praise on the legendary QB.

In a press interaction after the training sessions, Tippeman stated that working with A-Rod has been incredible. Joe asserted that Aaron has been hands-on with his suggestions and has been repeatedly teaching him things, he failed to grasp the first time around. He said,

“Aaron, he is a great presence in the huddle. Outside of the huddle, he’s just like always making recommendations. He doesn’t just tell me, he teaches me something that I didn’t understand. He’s gonna run it back and explain it to me as to how he sees it. That’s something that has really helped me.”

“He doesn’t just tell me, he teaches me.” Joe Tippmann talks about Aaron Rodgers’ presence in the huddle and how Rodgers has helped him: pic.twitter.com/XtSnHvMeOu — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 29, 2024

Tippeman hasn’t been alone in this evaluation of Aaron Rodgers. The Jets star DT Quinnen Williams was also impressed by Aaron’s work on the field. As per New York Jets, Williams stated that it has been amazing to see how much effort the 4-time MVP puts into football.

He believes seeing someone with 20 years of experience and intelligence, put in this much labor has a positive effect on everyone around him. He makes everyone around him better. Rodgers has been one of the most controversial and polarising figures outside of the field. Yet, he switches off that side of him when he is on the field. He gives his best in every play and practice and always shows up.

If he manages to remain fit and injury-free in 2024, the chance of the Jets making a deeper run in the playoffs is a real possibility, with many predicting the AFC Title game as an achievable target.

A-Rod has been making progress on the field and is full of belief that he is capable of doing anything despite still recovering from a gruesome injury.

Rodgers’s Comments on Recovery

Aaron Rodgers spoke about his recovery process and feels optimistic about his and the Jet’s chances if he manages to keep himself sharp and fit for an extended period. As per the New York Jets’ recent presser, A-Rod said that he still loves football and doesn’t want to bow out like a slacker.

He feels he is still capable of playing at the highest level and is working hard to get back to the pre-injury shape. He is feeling good both physically and mentally and he is feeling good to be just out there, moving around comfortably. Rodgers stated that he is still capable of running at top speed and believes he can do anything.

The Green Gang have been busy creating a perfect environment for their star QB. They have made considerable additions to their Offensive Line and have acquired enough talent for Rodgers to display his talents. They have added Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and Mike Williams, and drafted OT Olu Fashanu and another WR in Malachi Corley.

Green Gang already has Garrett Wilson, Breece Hall, and Allen Lazard. They have also taken two more RBs- Braelon Allen and Isiah Davis, making sure that Aaron doesn’t have to use his legs to make plays. They want him to just stay in the pocket like Brady and make plays. However, the success of the season will depend on keeping those old guard injury-free.

The Jets will play 6 Prime-time games in the upcoming season. Rodgers’s fitness and the strength of their squad will be tested as they open the season against the Super Bowl runner-ups- the San Francisco 49ers.