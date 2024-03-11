Justin Fields Trade Update: NFL Insider Puts a Timeline on Chicago Bears QB Situation

The Chicago Bears quarterback situation is unfolding gradually as expected, with its course defined in the last two years. At the nucleus is Justin Fields, who found his place with the team in 2021. Being granted two opportunities from 2022 onward, Fields set his image as an appreciable quarterback. However, his lack of consistency as a passer is now set to prompt his trade any day soon, with the Bears spearheading a way out of their quarterback struggles.

Tom Pelissero on NFL Insider decoded the Chicago Bears quarterback timeline on the Rich Eisen Show, mentioning two important days in particular. According to the NFL Network reporter, Friday and Saturday after the draft are the most crucial days for the Bears who own the #1 pick. Adding to the story, Pelissero mentioned that any contract for Fields might arrive after the exhaustion of quarterback options in the draft, a notable list in 2024.

“I don’t know that I’m rushing to give away Justin fields for a day three draft pick,” said Pelissero adding, “They hold him till closer to the draft because, kind of see how a lot of different things shake.”

Further building on his premise, Pelissero explained,

“There’s gonna be teams trying to trade up for quarterbacks…they might miss out. Maybe your best value on Justin Fields doesn’t come until Friday or even Saturday of the draft,” added the reporter.

However, there is another angle to the story. Many premium names in the quarterback market are expected to enter free agency this year. The difficult market will cause teams to choose amongst more options, drastically affecting the Bears’ chances of trading off Fields. However, Fields could be held back for a while, since his initial contract provides the Bears with a cheaper backup for 2024.

Justin Fields’ Value to the Chicago Bears

Justin Fields’ re-entry into the NFL with another team is on the cards any day. This shift presents an opportunity to discuss Fields’ value in the booming quarterback market this year. Fields who has $4.7 million a year on average is set to earn $18.87 by the end of this year. The contract is considered fairly cheap after the highest numbers touching $55 million yearly average for Joe Burrow.

But with a transition on the brink, Fields trade price has caused some stir as the Bears look to draft Caleb Williams. Per Ian Rappoport, the Bears might be able to trade Fields at a premium, if the quarterback market behaved properly.

“I think the Bears could get a premium, premium pick. A second-rounder, at least, maybe more.”

Fields’ arrival and the Bears’ current fortune can be affected by three names in the quarterback market. Cousins, Mayfield and Wilson lead the show over Justin Fields with more experience and free agency to offer. However, if things went south, there is optimism for general manager Ryan Poles whose money management is often appreciated. Therefore, Fields’ future is still under consideration until the expiry of his current contract.