Deion Sanders Post-Game Interview: Colorado HC Asks His Players “Don’t Just Take The NIL”; Applauds Shedeur Sanders’ Led “Aggressive” Offense

Deion Sanders looked elated after the Colorado Buffaloes’ stunning 34-7 win over the Arizona Wildcats on Saturday night. The Buffaloes’ head coach was vocal in the post-game interview with Fox, just minutes after the win.

Deion was asked how he has led the young team to a 5-2 record this season. The 57-year-old explained how he wants his players to win not just on the football field but also in life:

“They want it, and I want it all for them. I want them to win in life, not just the football plays. So I challenge them on and off the field to try to be successful. Don’t just take the NIL or the collective and bank it. Just, you know, make life work for them.”

When asked about how the team prepared to perform well in the second half of the season, after they fumbled last year despite a promising start, he said:

“We’ve been in situations like this last year, and we got our butt kicked in the second half. So we focused on that: we have to finish, finish, and finish.”

Meanwhile, Coach Prime also had a special shoutout for the Colorado offense led by Shedeur Sanders, praising their aggressiveness in the game. He commented on the team’s running game:

“The guys went out and they were aggressive up front. They were very physical, and we made a strong commitment to run the ball. We know we can throw the ball, we know we can spin it, but whenever we have a lot more balance, we’re better.”

While evaluating the defense, Coach Prime recalled that his team gave up over 220 yards last week. Hence, the focus of the team was to “stop the run.” He explained why it is important, as it keeps the opponent’s defense on the field.

“So we got to take it away from them first and foremost,” explained Sanders, as he looks forward to the next game against Cincinnati on October 26.