Deion Sanders Reveals How He Also Struggles to Switch Between His Father-Coach Roles; “I Forget I’m a Dad”

Deion Sanders is an illustrious sportsman, but more so a father who keeps his family glued together. However, when it comes to coaching, he treats his sons as strictly as he treats other players in his program. This does come with its own challenges as Deion struggles sometimes to switch between the Father-Coach roles.

During a recent appearance on ‘Inside the NFL‘, Coach Prime revealed that it is an absolute blessing to coach his kids in Colorado Buffaloes. But, he seldom ends up acting like a dad when Shilo or Shedeur fail to do what’s required of them.

Deion Sanders Mentions His Struggles of Juggling Between Roles

During a virtual appearance on ‘Inside the NFL’, Deion Sanders candidly shared his experience of navigating the dual roles of being a father and a coach to his children at the Colorado Buffaloes. He confessed, “Sometimes I forget that I am a dad, and sometimes I forget that I’m a coach. I got to balance the two. Then you got Junior capturing the moments and being right there for his brothers which is unbelievable.”

Deion continued to explain the challenge of switching constantly between the roles, quoting an incident as the Colorado Buffaloes went against the Colorado State Rams. His response was both, fatherly as well as strategic, trying to win against the team.

“One significant moment, I think against CSU and we were ready to go overtime. And Shilo walked by me and instead of saying coach as he is supposed to on the field, he said dad, the defense going out there first? I said ‘Boy, Y’all ain’t stop nobody all day, I’m putting your brother out there.’ Because I know what he’s gonna do. And Shedeur straight down drove down it and we consequently got to win. But that was like a father moment but as well as a coaching moment,” explained Prime Time.

Prime Time’s role doesn’t come without challenges as he tries to overhaul his team’s fate and gameplay in the 2023 season. Moreover, juggling between the roles and keeping in pace with the players adds to his coaching journey. But as he says, he loves the fact that he gets to coach his sons in the team.

Prime Time Stands in Support of His Son Shedeur

Deion Prime Time Sanders’ unwavering support for his son, Shedeur, and his unique watch celebration boasts their strong bond. As reported by TMZ, Sanders supported Shedeur’s signature move against Arizona State, where he flashed his watch at the student fans. Deion takes it all in good humor even as a lot of negative limelight has been over the Colorado Buffaloes QB for his move.

As reported by TMZ, Sanders said, “We just got to get him a lucrative watch deal. He can’t keep doing it for free. He can’t keep doing it for nothing.” After all, he is a Sanders like his father. And Sanders can’t keep doing it for free, can they now?

Sanders family has stuck with each other even in adversities. Furthermore, they enjoy the limelight together, assuming different roles in a unit led by Deion Sanders himself.