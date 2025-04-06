Analyst Advises “Shedeur Sanders to Go on a Redemption Tour” to Change His Perception Before NFL 2025 Draft

While many expect Shedeur Sanders to be a first-round pick in the draft, his exact position remains unclear. Just a couple of months ago, Sanders was seen as a top-five prospect, competing with Cam Ward for the QB1 spot. Now, however, Ward has firmly taken that spot. Since the Combine, Sanders’ draft stock has been dropping, with scouts and analysts questioning various aspects of his play. As Mike Harmon says, “He needs a redemption tour.”

Harmon suggests that Sanders could use some help in the PR department to salvage his draft stock. Perception is crucial in the NFL, and right now, the perception of Sanders isn’t great. His Combine performance left many unimpressed, and some found him off-putting. This negative perception is a major factor in his falling draft ranking.

For Sanders to reverse this trend, he needs to take action. NFL teams are investing significant resources into their draft picks and need players who check all the boxes, not just on the field but off it as well.

“You are seeing his name potentially slip through the draft. Whether you agree with it or not, perception is reality. The perception is that Shedeur Sanders didn’t impress a lot of people at the Combine with some of the things. You have to stop this silliness now. Teams when they go to the draft, they look for reasons to say no. Shedeur Sanders needs to go on a redemption tour,” he said on Fox Sports Radio.

So what does this “Redemption Tour” entail? With the draft quickly approaching, Sanders must change optics by engaging with top teams, going on podcasts, and appearing on sports radio shows to make his case. He needs to present himself as a likable and marketable player—someone teams can envision as the face of their franchise.

However, individual efforts alone won’t be enough. Deion Sanders also needs to advocate for his son on various sports programs. It’s time for Shedeur to take matters into his own hands and lead the charge in changing the narrative.

But why did the perception around the Buffs’ QB change, and what made him fall down the mock drafts?

Changing perception around Shedeur Sanders

This is a story as old as time—a familiar narrative for black quarterbacks during the pre-draft process. Shedeur Sanders isn’t the first to fall victim to such rumors, and he certainly won’t be the last. After the Combine, anonymous reports surfaced, labeling him as “brash” and “arrogant.”

Some even claimed that he lacked professionalism and disrespected two teams during the interview process. Whether there’s any truth to these reports or not, they have impacted his draft stock, with some suggesting he could fall out of the first round.

Shedeur has always been confident and a bit flamboyant, qualities that sometimes rub people the wrong way. But it’s worth noting that the same traits some criticize as cocky are the very ones that were celebrated in players like Baker Mayfield when he entered the draft.

As a Fox Sports Radio host pointed out, while Sanders needs to work on improving his optics, he must also ensure these reports don’t undermine his confidence—because that’s one of his most endearing qualities. Ultimately, he just needs to keep his head down, focus on refining his craft, and trust that in the end, that’s what truly matters.