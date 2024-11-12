mobile app bar

Tyreek Hill Makes a Classy Comeback After Antonio Brown Trolls His Big Family

Sneha Singh
Published

Tyreek Hill and Antonio Brown

Tyreek Hill (left) and Antonio Brown (right)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill’s large family is no secret. The wide receiver has fathered seven children, possibly more, with four former partners, as per reports. He is also expecting his first child with Keeta Vaccaro. So, with a few of his kids making appearances each year, forming what many would call, a growing family, Antonio Brown couldn’t resist jumping on the roast train.

The former wide receiver made a tongue-in-cheek comment to an X post promoting a big family. The quoted photo showed a staircase filled with kids and mothers, which Brown commented on, saying, “Tyreek Hills family Christmas photo.

The humorous jab, however, caught the Cheetah’s attention, who responded with a smart comeback of his own. He wrote:

“This what strong family foundations look like starts with the us bro “

Hill and Vaccaro had announced their pregnancy in May and the WR’s better half was recently seen flaunting her baby bump after a game. Cheetah posted a picture with his wife on the sidelines, reigniting the barrage of jokes at his expense.

However, in this latest exchange, Hill appeared to have the last laugh, as Brown conceded to his comment and responded with some ‘100’ emojis to express his agreement.

As the two receivers shared the fun banter online, fans were equally entertained and even participated in their own jabs!

Fans react to Tyreek Hill-Antonio Brown exchange

It’s always fun to see your favorite stars poking fun at each other. While Brown’s humorous take was the right amount of shady, it was Hill’s sportsmanship and owning up to the joke that made it fun. Fans chimed in too, with the former Steelers player sprinkling his comment section with laughing emojis.

While one fan appreciated Brown’s snarky comment, another internet user joked how it’s going to take forever for Hill to pay his multiple kids’ child support.

Hill’s comeback reply wasn’t spared either, as fans (again!) made fun of his multiple children, with some quipping that he should have “less babies” and more fantasy points.

Tyreek Hill has amassed 462 passing yards, 37 receptions, and 2 touchdowns with 12.5 average yards per reception this season, which is significantly lower than his usual figures. The Miami Dolphins are off a 23-15 victory over the Rams and will face the Raiders on Sunday, Nov 17.

