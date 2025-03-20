Deion Sanders Shares Valuable Advice About Living in the Present While Not Forgetting the Past

In a modern world that is driven by sensationalism and impulsiveness, many find themselves yearning for genuine connections and experiences. In an attempt to save his players from experiencing that same feeling of desperation, the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders, ensures that his program operates by faith first and foremost.

A native of Fort Myers, Florida, Sanders has been a devout Christian throughout his entire life. Consistently praising god for both his trials and his tribulations, the NFL Hall of Famer has not faltered in his faith despite getting older.

In the most recent video shared to the family’s Well Off Media YouTube account, Sanders took the opportunity to sit down and share the good word with his viewers. In noting that he had recorded his thoughts so that he could accurately share them with the world, the former Atlanta Falcon preached that,

“I couldn’t see today because of yesterday. If I could have gotten a glimpse I would have understood, because I didn’t quite see how wonderful today would be. Lord, I thank you, but I also thank you for yesterday. Because if it wasn’t for yesterday, I couldn’t appreciate today.”

Maintaining that he is “…in love with the process,” Coach Prime is one of the few who practices what he preaches. A leader of men both on and off the field, the former first-round draft pick stands as a testament to what one can achieve when one chooses to walk by faith rather than sight.

During a 2024 mid-season press conference, the Hall of Fame head coach was asked about his belief in god. After the Freedom From Religion Foundation issued a letter to his university, voicing their complaints about the head coach’s implementation of team prayers and spiritual advisors, Sanders did not waiver in his beliefs.

Describing his relationship with god as being “tremendous,” he made it abundantly clear that he would continue to refer both his players and his fans to the teachings of Christ.

“It’s not going to cease. It’s not going to stop. I’m not going to be ashamed of the gospel. That’s what my Bible tells me, and I’m going to proclaim my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ wherever I want to. Ain’t nobody going to tell me not to.”

The organization has made numerous complaints about Sanders since he was first brought on by the University. While Colorado did provide Sanders with training relative to religious expression while working for a public institution, Coach Prime has remained steadfast in his approach towards the game of football and in life.

Whether in shoulder pads or a suit, the NFL legend has always presented himself in the same exact manner. His confidence may seem unjustified to some, but to others, they know that it is nothing more than the result of countless blessings.