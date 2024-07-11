Tom Brady’s Lowly 199th Draft Pick Led To His Lengthy NFL Career: Doug Flutie

One of the biggest strengths of Tom Brady has been his longevity in the league. Through several injuries and roadblocks, the QB has always risen above. Moreover, he has always had a level of motivation and tenacity that has overshadowed the efforts of players much younger than him. And while everyone has been in awe of Brady’s long-lasting motivation, his teammate Julian Edelman and ex-Patriots QB, Doug Flutie broke down the main source of Brady’s motivation: the constant underestimation as a rookie.

Advertisement

An old Patriots legend, Doug Flutie, and Julian Edelman went on to speak about how Brady brought a different spirit into the game. Moreover, Flutie truly believed that Brady held on to his earlier perception and used it as motivation. He went on to speak about how Brady still holds on to the fact that he was drafted really low.

While describing it, Flutie said, ” He’s still trying to prove people wrong. And that’s Tommy not being drafted High I think stuck in his crawl forever. I mean he was already the way he was but that’s why he played as long as he did. I think he wanted to shove it down their throat just on a daily basis.”

Edelman agreed with the analysis Flutie made. He added on and spoke about how anger and the surge of emotions are what got Brady going. And one of the best contributors to his drive was their coach, Bill Belichick. Edelman recounted how Belichick would go on to trigger Brady to bring out the best in him. And Brady’s competitive spirit isn’t just a part of his persona in football, it’s a core part of his personality. Flutie recalled a moment that happened between him and Brady during a golfing game.

Doug Flutie Shares An Interesting Anecdote On Tom Brady

A lot of players who’ve met Tom Brady have an interesting story about the kind of drive and commitment the QB carried on a daily basis. Flutie’s story involved a game of golf. Both the quarterbacks were once on the gold course, playing the 18 holes. As the game went on, Brady was having trouble with his swing. However, the QB tried his hardest to remedy it while actually moving from one hole to another.

Flutie recalled that Brady was actually practicing in between the games, trying to get his game right. And that’s what the spirit of Tom Brady meant. Brady has always been the kind of player to compete without holding back. He has gone on to cement himself in the history of the NFL. It has emerged not just from pure talent, but also the kind of tenacity he has showcased throughout the years.