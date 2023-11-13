Fans Sense Frustration From Tommy DeVito’s Father Watching the Giants Lose From the Stands

Sep 18, 2021; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange quarterback Tommy DeVito (13) looks on prior to the game against the Albany Great Danes at the Carrier Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants suffered another blow from the Dallas Cowboys in the Week 10 matchup. It was the first game where QB Tommy DeVito made his appearance while starting for the Giants. It was a big moment for the rookie QB, and his father was there to witness him play a memorable game. However, the game did not go as planned, and the Giants’ fans, including DeVito’s father, were left frustrated throughout the game.

At halftime, the Cowboys had 20 first downs, leaving the Giants with just one. The Cowboys led 28-0 as they headed into the break. The Giants fought as hard as they could, and they came up with their first touchdown in the third quarter. QB Tommy DeVito threw for only 86 yards while scoring two touchdowns and one interception.

Tensions rose in the Giants camp as cameras caught a disagreement between wide receiver coach Mike Groh and WR Darius Slaton during the game. Not only them, but the fans also sensed frustration from Tommy Devito’s father after a clip showed him uttering words that were later transcribed by lip readers on X.

Tommy DeVito’s Father Was Dissatisfied With Coach Daboll’s Decision

In a video that is making the rounds on social media, the star QB’s dad questioned a fourth-down play call by the Giants’ head coach, Brian Daboll. This happened in the second quarter when the Cowboys had a 7-0 lead. On 4th-and-2 against Dallas, RB Saquon Barkley ran into the line but couldn’t get the first down. Reacting to the situation, the 25-year-old quarterback’s dad could be seen shouting in the stands, “That’s your 4th-and 3 play?”

The Giants had a golden opportunity to level the game in the first half, but they missed their chance. This loss of momentum resulted in a 17-49 defeat. Fans in New York resonated with Mr. DeVito’s reaction, sharing their relatable and creative comments.

With Daniel Jones suffering a torn ACL and backup QB Tyrod Taylor out with a rib injury, Tommy DeVito finally filled in for the starting role. In an interview a few days before the game, Mr. DeVito stated that Tommy was meant to play in the NFL.

He further said he does not want to sound overconfident, but Tommy has been training for this day since he was 5 years old. Even though the Giants lost, Tommy DeVito performed exceptionally well. While the team’s playoff hopes seem to be coming to an end, they can now focus on the upcoming season, and DeVito could certainly have a place in that strategy.