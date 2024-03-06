Deion Sanders’ Son Junior Feels “Blessed” After Receiving a $79,975 Raptor as a Gift

Former Jackson State head man Deion Sanders came to Colorado with two clear goals — for first, to lead the Buffaloes to a Bowl game, and at the same time, to build up a program distinctively unique in the college football scene. A season later, Prime has only succeeded in accomplishing the latter, all thanks to his eldest son, Junior. The man behind the camera made it all possible with his unique strategy and helped the program expand in a way that welcomes prospects with open arms. So, it comes as no surprise that big brands are collaborating with the Sanders family, with the latest one being Truck Ranch.

Automotive dealership, Truck Ranch, owned by Jadon Wagner, found its perfect marketing match a few weeks back after a video surfaced jointly on its and Shedeur Sanders’ Instagram pages. Almost three weeks later, the man behind the marketing, Deion Sanders Jr. received his share, which is a Ford F-150 Raptor Truck with a price tag of $79,975, excluding customizations. The truck goes up to $111,550 with different trims and other options.

The dealership, which is based in Colorado, Oregon, Idaho, and Utah, surprised Junior with the truck very recently. Blessed and happy, Deion’s eldest took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a snapshot of him posing in front of his new four-wheeler. He posted a video as well, in which he can be seen recording himself from the selfie camera while sitting in the passenger seat. The Gospel song ‘I Almost Let Go’ plays in the background, as Junior joyfully sways his head.

Junior remarks in the video that he almost gave up potentially searching for the car — then later shows fans the interior of the luxury truck and its key. Notably, the truck’s headrests bore the logo of Well Off Media.

Shedeur and Shilo’s Trucks Are a Bit More Expensive Than Junior’s

A few weeks back, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders were featured in a breathtaking video — unveiling their RAM TRX Trucks. The duo can be seen driving out of the dealership; however, as soon as they hit the open road, the Sanders brothers couldn’t help but put their trucks to the test in the snow against the backdrop of stunning mountains. The scene concludes with Shilo and Shedeur driving off, accompanied by a message that reads, “Truck Ranch X Sanders.” In the caption of the video, the Buffaloes QB wrote,

“@truckranch Surprised @shilosanders and I with the new RAM TRX TRUCKS Thank you @jadonwagner for making this happen.“

A Ram 1500 TRX has a price tag of $98,335, excluding any customizations. It goes up to $119,620 with different trims and other options. The 523 kW/702 hp beast, boasting 882 Nm of torque, can reach 62 mph in just 4.5 seconds.

As the saying goes, the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree; the Sanders boys have seemingly learned to embrace the Truck life. Their father, Deion Sanders, once sent a shockwave throughout the internet, posing in front of his customized Ford F-650 Super Duty, ahead of the Colorado takeover. The former two-way star with a towering 6-foot-1-inch stature seemed to be dwarfed by the beast of a truck.

With the addition of these three beasts, the Sanders might need to expand their garage space just a tad bit more. At the rate they are going, surely we can hope to see even more cars added to the collection in the near future.