Deion Sanders Tells Leanna Lenee He’ll Wear Travis Hunter’s Jersey on the Wedding Day

With the Colorado Buffaloes winning against Texas Tech, Travis Hunter is further carving his name in college football. To support the player in these moments, his financée, Leanna Lenee is always present. This time, with another sensational outfit that even Deion Sanders couldn’t help but notice.

Advertisement

Taking to her Instagram account, Lenee posted a series of cute photographs after the Buffaloes beat the Red Raiders 41-21. Hunter’s contribution of 99 yards and 1 touchdown was crucial in this victory. To celebrate this big win, she posed in a denim jacket with Hunter’s face on it.

She captioned the post: “Bae I << 33 you.” The denim jacket was complimented by a white co-ord set, knee-length boots, and a shining football-shaped sling. The unexpected part of the Ig post was not the outfit but Coach Prime’s comment under it. Sanders humorously wrote:

“I’m coming to the wedding like Eddie Kane on the 5 heartbeats with Travis youth football jersey on”

Referencing the popular character from the 1991 show, the coach confirmed his presence at Hunter’s wedding. On 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders, the WR recently revealed that he would marry his fiancée in Malibu, California.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @leannalenee

The athlete also disclosed that the wedding venue has been booked for May 24th, right around the rookie minicamp. The couple has planned a grand wedding, unlike the initial plan to elope, which was suggested by Lenee.

Apart from Deion Sanders, Hunter also made sure to acknowledge his soon-to-be wife’s post. In a teasing manner, he wrote, “Babygirl what’s yo name?” To this, one enthusiastic fan wrote, “Mr and Mrs Heisman,” referring to the incredible season the player is having.

Soon enough, other fans also expressed their affection in the comments section. Even the designer of the fit, Kyan Patel, commented on the post with a fire emoji. Other followers wrote: “So perfect,” “MS. HUNTER,” “The fit looks so cute.”

Those who might follow the social media star would be aware that this wasn’t the first time Leanna has showcased her support for Hunter through her outfit.

Seven weeks back, she wore baggy pants and a bodysuit, which was Colorado-themed, and added pins of Hunter’s face on the shirt. So, no matter what, as Lenee puts it, she will be there for #12 to support and cheer for the dual-threat player.