mobile app bar

Deion Sanders Threatens to Suspend His Players From Football Duties if They Don’t Take Academics Seriously

Aazima Basharat
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Deion Sanders Threatens to Suspend His Players From Football Duties if They Don’t Take Academics Seriously

Sep 14, 2024; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines in the first quarter at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Unlike many coaches in the football fraternity, Deion Sanders is commonly known to have a more holistic approach to his coaching style.

This includes the University of Colorado HC often going beyond teaching the players the sport, and emphasizing the need for academic and moral development. In light of this, a surfaced video shows Coach Prime addressing his players and discussing the unsatisfactory academic results.

Continuing his usual frank attitude, Sanders can be heard threatening the players about not taking academics seriously:

“You guys that’s flunking something got until next week or you gonna be out of the football stuff and into the class, and have no more football responsibilities. Cause I care more about your life than this game.”

His last line echoes his attentiveness that not all players make it to the professional league. Hence, the importance of academic development remains profound for the Buffs stars, having a safety net to fall back on.

This is not the first time the 57-year-old has expressed his concern regarding this matter. Back in April this year, a similar situation had come up, with CP addressing his players on the severity of not ranking academics as high as football during college.

“I’m a little frustrated right now…90- or 95% of your roster isn’t going pro, so coaches we’ve got to emphasize education. We’ve got to emphasize life. We’ve got to emphasize the next step if [the game] doesn’t work out.”

His stance on the situation seemed to resonate with the football fans. Simultaneously, the HC’s team culture also drew praise from the Athletic Director of the side.

Coach Prime showered with ultimate support

Sanders‘ stance on the cruciality of education gained him major favor from the fans. One particular fan seemed enthralled by the HC’s thought process and pinged in with his own opinion on why education holds the utmost regard:

Another fan pointed out the endearing nature of how the former NFL star seemed genuinely concerned about the players and their future:

Amidst the backing of the fans, CP’s culture at Colorado also received immense appreciation from AD Rick George. Praising the environment the HC brought to the Buffs, George addressed the media:

“We hope that Coach Prime finishes his career here … he and I are on the same page … it’s not a short-term fix … I like the culture that he’s created.”

With the AD in agreement with Coach Prime’s style, the Buffs players would be focused on improving their academic results. This could edge the team closer to repeating the ground-breaking feat of surpassing 3.025 CGPA in their program history.

About the author

Aazima Basharat

Aazima Basharat

linkedin-icon

Aazima is an NFL Editor at The SportsRush. She has been part of the journalism grid for over 3 years now. However, the gridiron caught her attention way back in 2013 as the Broncos crushed the Ravens on the Opening Night game. All it took was seven touchdowns from Payton Manning, and Aazima found herself immersed in the world of touchdowns and tackles. This passion has allowed her to develop a keen eye for detail when it comes to the sport and curate articles rich in stats. Further beyond this realm, Aazima dedicates her time to learning new languages, cooking new recipes, all with a hot cup of tea by her side.

Share this article

Don’t miss these