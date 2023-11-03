Deion Sanders Uses Wildlife Footage To Motivate His 4-4 Colorado Buffaloes Ahead Of Oregon State Matchup

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during an interview prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado Buffaloes, currently 4-4, suffered an upset loss against UCLA after their bye week, astonishing their head coach Deion Sanders. However, he is not the one to shy away from challenges as he continues to motivate his team. This time, Coach Prime has come up with unique tactics to lift the spirits of his team before their week 9 matchup against Oregon State.

In his latest Buffaloes vlog by ‘Well Off Media’, Deion Sanders was seen making another attempt to motivate his team. Interestingly, the Buffaloes HC used footage of cows and buffaloes in his team meeting to prepare them ahead of the Nov. 5 matchup.

Deion Sanders Uses Buffaloes’ Video to Lift Colorado Spirits

Deion Sanders’ unique and unorthodox methods follow him in every task he performs. In his latest Thursday meeting clip from ‘Well Off Media’ with the team, the Hall of Famer motivated his herd, showing videos of two very similar yet different livestock.

The attempt was aimed at pointing out characteristics of cows and buffaloes, delivering the message of how CU could change its road ahead in the season. The message was simple and clear: while a cow runs from the storm, a buffalo runs toward it. Prime then highlighted his need from the room full of people, stating,

“I’m looking for 22 guys out of this whole entire room… offense, defense, as well as special teams, including coaches, to run into the storm. Run right in.”

After his philosophical presentation ended, he made sure to end the meeting on a positive note, lifting the Buffs’ spirits. He said,

“We need some buffaloes. We don’t need no cows.”

In the past few weeks, Deion Sanders’ team has been struggling with their sub-optimal offense, while Shedeur Sanders has continually held the fort tight. He is constantly making efforts to make better of his team, with his unconventional methods, his military-style coaching as well as new four-star recruits to strengthen the 2024 roster. Consequently, the Buffs are expected to make a strong comeback, with a much brighter future in the upcoming seasons.

Sanders Raises Questions with a Flipped Opinion about Colorado’s Linemen

Deion Sanders was particularly upset after the Colorado Buffaloes went against UCLA on Oct. 29th. Buffs quarterback Shedeur Sanders struggled more than expected with a weak o-line, which ultimately led to him getting sacked several times throughout the game.

Sanders’ disgust knew no bounds as he spoke to the media as he swore on painting a new picture of the Colorado Buffaloes’ future. In his initial stance after the match in Folsom Field, Sanders said,

“The big picture, you go get new linemen. That’s the picture, and I’m gonna paint it perfectly.”

However, his meeting with the Colorado Buffaloes team was followed by a complete overturn from his initial standing. As the Oregon State is on its way to face CU, Sanders seemed hopeful for the team’s comeback, especially the offensive line.

“I have the utmost thought process that those guys are going to step it up tremendously and you’re going to see a more cohesive, more aggressive, more physical, more prepared group than ever before,” said Sanders.

What becomes of this developing situation is a story in the making. However, Coach Prime’s unwavering dedication has set the expectations high for the Buffaloes fandom. And then again, his latest statements, which were a stark departure from his earlier stance have raised turmoil in the hearts of many who also blamed the linemen like Sanders previously did.