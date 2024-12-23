Deion Sanders Welcomes Michael Vick to the CFB With a Heartwarming Message: “He Will Have Tremendous Impact on Coaching & Leading Men”

Michael Vick becoming the head coach of Norfolk State was something not many saw coming. It was a move that received all the love and support from the world of football, even Deion Sanders.

Coach Prime took to his X account to express his endorsement of the former Atlanta Falcons quarterback. Vick, to this day, is still regarded as one of the most legendary players to ever play the game, something Sanders mentioned in his post. The former QB’s dual-threat ability ushered in a new era of quarterbacks like Cam Newton and Lamar Jackson, and he will do the same with his players, Sanders added.

“Let’s go baby! We’ve got to support, encourage, assist & show consistent Love to Coach Vick! He’s forever changed to QB position in CFB, NFL, & he will have tremendous impact on Coaching & Leading men to their true destinations. Love ya my brother,” the post read.

Vick apparently contacted Deion for advice before making the decision to become a head coach. And clearly, Sanders pushed the former QB into pursuing the career. According to Bleacher Report, Deion told Vick that he “might as well get into coaching (now)” and “I don’t know what you’re waiting for.”

It’s high praise from someone who’s regarded as the best coach in college football right now. Deion has already made an everlasting impact on two college programs. It’s time to see if a different NFL legend can turn another struggling program around.

During his playing career, Vick was involved in one of the most widely talked about controversies in the history of sports. The once-beloved NFL figure turned into an overnight public enemy after it was revealed that he was running an illegal dog-fighting ring.

Vick was sentenced to 21 months in prison, and the Falcons released him shortly before he got out. But in 2009, the Philadelphia Eagles came calling and Vick turned his career around. He led them to the divisional title in 2010 and won Comeback Player of the Year.

He then went on to play for the New York Jets, and then the Pittsburgh Steelers, but primarily as a backup. Vick officially retired from the NFL in 2017.

He then served as the offensive coordinator for an AAF team, the Atlanta Legends. Vick also joined FOX in 2017 as an analyst. Now, he turns his attention towards the college game to see if he can turn around a lowly football program like Deion Sanders did at Jackson State.

The Spartans are an FCS team. They finished the 2024 season with a 4-8 record and have a career 0-3 record in bowl games. Vick is a welcoming addition to a squad that is in desperate need of offensive creativity.

They finished tied for 78th in average points per game, and their quarterback, Jalen Daniels, passed for only 1,333 yards and 11 touchdowns. It will be interesting to see what Vick brings to the table on offense. We’ll also if Vick eventually works his way into a FBS coaching role in the future.