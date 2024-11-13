Deion Sanders & Zlatan Ibrahimovic Gave the Same Advice to Their Kids Who Eye Pro-Level Success

It seems like the children of pro athletes are following in their parents’ footsteps now more than ever. It’s certainly true for NFL legend Deion Sanders and soccer icon Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Both men have not one, but two sons following them into what many would call the family business.

Deion’s sons, Shilo and Shedeur, both play under him for the Colorado Buffaloes. Shedeur is the starting QB, while Shilo is a defensive back. Zlatan’s sons, meanwhile — Maximilian and Vincent — are entering the pro soccer sphere, where their father played and dominated for 22 seasons.

In a world-colliding kind of moment, Zlatan appeared on Shedeur’s podcast, 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders, this week. The 43-year-old former Sweden international soccer player spoke to the young Sanders for nearly an hour.

Considering the fact that his kids are going through something similar to Shedeur as children of a sports legend, the elder Ibrahimovic had some words of wisdom to share with Deion’s sons.

“You get much more pressure than the other [players]. And that is not fair, to be honest, because it’s not your fault your father is a legend. But you love the same sport as him and you’re doing the same thing like he did so… And you choose the hardest way to arrive because you have in your DNA that you can make it, and you will make it.”

Ibrahimovic wasn’t done there. He continued to drop pearls of wisdom on the young Colorado QB. Later, Zlatan touched on a point of advice that Shedeur says his own father had also harped on.

Zlatan: It’s all about you now. In your case, you should not compare yourself with your father. You have your own way… And that is what I try to say to my kids. You don’t do it for me. You do it for yourself. If you choose to come in my world, do it for yourself, not for me. Because if you do it for me, you should stop now.

Shedeur: That’s funny, that’s exactly what (my) dad said.

It’s clear what Zlatan and Deion are trying to instill in their kids: you’re never going to make it unless you’re doing it because you love it, not just because your father’s a legend in the sport.

Sanders’ & Ibrahimovic’s sons are about to go pro

It seems that Zlatan and Deion have given solid advice to their sons so far. Their sons are on the brink of going from exciting young amateur stars to promising professional athletes.

Shedeur followed his father to Jackson State in 2021. He did so again when Coach Prime took his talents to Colorado in 2023. Shedeur had a tough year behind an awful offensive line in his debut, but major changes have led to a breakout season in 2024. So much so that experts now consider him a lock to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

At this point in the season, the Buffaloes are 7-2 and ranked 18th in the nation. Shedeur and Heisman hopeful Travis Hunter have been the catalysts.

Shilo Sanders, a two-year senior to Shedeur but much more reserved, will declare for the NFL draft next year as well. The 24-year-old has followed in his father’s footsteps much more closely, playing defensive back just like “Primetime” did in the 1990s. A lot of draft experts saw the 24-year-old as a first-round talent this summer. However, he hasn’t backed up that belief with strong play this season, and he is now projected as a fifth-round pick.

Similarly, Zlatan’s eldest son, Maximilian, has been honing his skills with AC Milan. He impressed scouts while playing for his U-16 and U-17 teams. It led to him signing his first pro contract with the Milan U23s this summer. However, Maximilian has primarily played for Milan Primavera in the U-19 league this season.

His brother, Vincent Seger, is two years younger and plays as a central midfielder. He is also working his way through the AC Milan youth system.