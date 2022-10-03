“Inspired by Tom Brady Breaking Tablets”: Livid Bill Belichick Decimates Headset Post Controversial Play

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick lost his cool on a couple of occasions during the clash against the Packers. He chased down an official shouting ‘timeout’ multiple times before smashing his headset on the ground.

The New England Patriots haven’t had the best of starts to their 2022-23 campaign. After a solitary win and a couple of crushing defeats, the team from New England took on the Green Bay Packers and it turned out to be a highly entertaining contest.

The Patriots started off well but weren’t given an opportunity to completely take the game away from the opposition. They had a 3 point lead till halftime but the Packers made a comeback in the third quarter to level the scores.

In the final quarter, both teams scored 7 points each and the clock ran out with both team stranded on 24 points each. Despite some good plays, the Patriots weren’t able to stop the Rodgers-led Green Bay from posting a win in over time.

While the contest had some really memorable moments, what stood out like a sore thumb for the Patriots fans was coach Bill Belichick’s angry outburst in the final moments of the game.

Angry Bill Belichick smashes headset on the ground after controversial play

It appears as if Bill is drawing some inspiration from his former quarterback Tom Brady as far as breaking things in frustration is concerned. While angry Tom generally smashes tablets, livid Belichick spiked his headset on the ground.

The incident took place towards the end of the final quarter when Aaron Rodgers threw a long TD pass to Romeo Doubs. The officials termed the pass incomplete after the ball fell on the ground.

Despite a challenge from the Packers, the call taken by the officials was upheld and while all this was transpiring, something really triggered the Patriots coach who smashed his headset on the ground in frustration.

Reportedly, Bill wasn’t pleased with the clock being reset after the play. As it turns out, that wasn’t the only time when Bill lost his cool. Earlier in the game, Bill madly chased down an official shouting “timeout” multiple times.

All in all, it would be fair to say that it was a frustrating day for the Patriots. With 3 losses in 4 games, the teams needs to do something different in order to gain winning momentum.

On the other hand, after a crushing loss against the Vikings in their season opener, the Packers have now won 3 on the trot and they will fancy their chances to make it four in a row by defeating the Giants in their next game.

