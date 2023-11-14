“Already Better Than Brady At Analyzing the Game”: Patrick Mahomes Convinces Fans That He Would Become a Great Analyst With His ManningCast Appearance

Aug 26, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) walks on field against the Cleveland Browns prior to a game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs star QB Patrick Mahomes appeared on Peyton & Eli Manning’s MNF show “ManningCast” in his bye week. The MNF game between the Denver Broncos and the Buffalo Bills was a real nail-biter, ending with the Broncos triumphing 24-22. Mahomes made the game even more captivating for viewers of the ManningCast by showcasing his deep football insights and making spot-on predictions about the game.

During the show, the Giants legend Eli Manning asked the Chiefs quarterback to predict how the Broncos would score in the next play. Mahomes had an exact foresight of the sequence and predicted they would run twice and then go for a touchdown. To the Manning brother’s surprise, the actual game unfolded exactly as Mahomes had anticipated. The 28-year-old QB said in ManningCast:

“They are going to run it twice and then go with a hard play-action on third and short that’s gonna get a touchdown.”

Following Mahomes’ prediction, the Broncos ran the ball twice with Javonte Williams, then made a play-action pass resulting in a touchdown to Courtland Sutton at the back of the end zone. After a successful sequence, Eli Manning included Mahomes’ face on their “Perfect Prediction” panel board, where Trevor Lawrence and Aaron Rodgers are also featured among others.

Fans Are Convinced Patrick Mahomes Would Make a Great Analyst

After his appearance on the show, many started wondering if Mahomes might consider broadcasting in the future. Many compared him to Tony Romo, who is famous for predicting plays in the booth. The 2x Super Bowl champion’s accuracy blew away fans watching the show, and they had some hilarious reactions to it. A user left a comment expressing his thoughts,

Another individual conveyed their opinion with a GIF,

An NFL fan wrote from his own perspective.

A user reacted to the situation,

Another fan stated,

Being a successful broadcaster involves more than just predicting plays and analyzing defenses. Despite this, fans adore Mahomes and eagerly expect more of his predictions in the future. The Kansas City Chiefs had a bye this week, and Mahomes enjoyed spending time with the Manning brothers. However, Week 11 holds significance for Mahomes and the Chiefs as they’re set to face the tough Philadelphia Eagles in the upcoming Monday Night Football game.