Javonte Williams’ Post-Game Interview: Broncos RB Credits Bo Nix’s Decision-Making; Cody Barton Reflects on TNF Win

The Broncos go into the mini-bye week with a 4-3 record and ahead of the Chargers in the AFC West, thanks to their scintillating performance against the hapless Saints side. While the credit goes to both sides of the ball, with many stellar performances, the star of the show was their rusher, Javonte Williams, who had his best game of the season, alongside LB Cody Barton.

Advertisement

Denver finally found their ground game which was missing against the Chargers, with Williams leading the charge. He has 88 yards on 14 carries along with 2 of the team’s three TDs on the day. Speaking with Kaylee Hartung post-match, Javonte credited the offensive line and his wideout for their great blocking.

He also gave the rookie QB Bo Nix for playing a clean game, choosing the right options who continue to grow in Sean Payton’s offense.

” A credit to the O-Line, to the wide receivers that do the blocking. We ran through the tackles. So credit to the whole offense. Just his decision-making. When it was time for him to take off and ran, he did that, he made the right throws, made the right reads, just getting better every game.”

“He probably about to turn up.” Javonte Williams thinks coach Sean Payton has some fun weekend plans pic.twitter.com/r7kuRwJ67p — NFL on Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 18, 2024

Bo Nix didn’t have a spectacular passing game fishing the game with a mere 164 yards on 16 passes. However, he contributed well to the run game, carrying the ball team times for 75 yards.

The star of the Broncos defense which kept Alvin Kamar and the Saints offense to merely 10 points was Cody Barton, who gave a mammoth performance. He contributed six tackles, 1 sack, and returned a fumble for a 52-yard Touchdown. Speaking after the match, he believed it was just one of those days but feels the whole defense stepped up.

” It was just one of those of those games. You can’t force this. It’s kind of come to you. That’s just one of those games for me. I just felt it.”

The Broncos go into the mini-bye week with a comprehensive win and take on the Panthers on 27th October in a Sunday Night fixture.