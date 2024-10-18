mobile app bar

Javonte Williams’ Post-Game Interview: Broncos RB Credits Bo Nix’s Decision-Making; Cody Barton Reflects on TNF Win

Ayush Juneja
Published

Javonte Williams, Bo Nix and Cody Barton

Javonte Williams, Bo Nix and Cody Barton. Image Credits: USA Today Sports

The Broncos go into the mini-bye week with a 4-3 record and ahead of the Chargers in the AFC West, thanks to their scintillating performance against the hapless Saints side. While the credit goes to both sides of the ball, with many stellar performances, the star of the show was their rusher, Javonte Williams, who had his best game of the season, alongside LB Cody Barton.

Denver finally found their ground game which was missing against the Chargers, with Williams leading the charge. He has 88 yards on 14 carries along with 2 of the team’s three TDs on the day. Speaking with Kaylee Hartung post-match, Javonte credited the offensive line and his wideout for their great blocking.

He also gave the rookie QB Bo Nix for playing a clean game, choosing the right options who continue to grow in Sean Payton’s offense.

” A credit to the O-Line, to the wide receivers that do the blocking. We ran through the tackles. So credit to the whole offense. Just his decision-making. When it was time for him to take off and ran, he did that, he made the right throws, made the right reads, just getting better every game.”

 

Bo Nix didn’t have a spectacular passing game fishing the game with a mere 164 yards on 16 passes. However, he contributed well to the run game, carrying the ball team times for 75 yards.

The star of the Broncos defense which kept Alvin Kamar and the Saints offense to merely 10 points was Cody Barton, who gave a mammoth performance. He contributed six tackles, 1 sack, and returned a fumble for a 52-yard Touchdown. Speaking after the match, he believed it was just one of those days but feels the whole defense stepped up.

” It was just one of those of those games. You can’t force this. It’s kind of come to you. That’s just one of those games for me. I just felt it.”

The Broncos go into the mini-bye week with a comprehensive win and take on the Panthers on 27th October in a Sunday Night fixture.

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja is an NFL sports journalist at The SportsRush. With over a year of covering the sport, he has penned more than 750 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of American Football to be especially thrilling and engaging. A big San Francisco 49ers fan but when it comes to playmakers, he prefers Josh Allen over Brock Purdy. However, he would gladly place Christian McCaffrey in second, someone he supported throughout the 2023 season and who ended up winning the OPOY.

