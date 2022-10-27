Denver Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett’s Job Is In Jeopardy Entering London Matchup Against The Jacksonville Jaguars

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett reacts after a play as down judge Jerry Bergman (91) looks on in the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nathaniel Hackett is leading an anemic offense and lifeless team to London where they will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. If they lose, he might be fired.

This past offseason, the Denver Broncos decided to make moves to capitalize on their young and dominant defense. They wanted to create a complete team with a powerful offense that could dominate games with the defense.

To do so, they first hired ex Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett to be their new head coach. This was a move that seemed to be fine at first look, but there were still many unanswered questions.

In Green Bay, Matt LaFleur was known to be the guy calling the plays for Aaron Rodgers and the offense. However, Rodgers had high praise for Hackett.

Here is @AaronRodgers12’s full answer — on Nov. 11, 2020 — about Nathaniel Hackett when asked (in a typically long-winded way 😉) about then-#Packers offensive coordinator and now the new head coach of the Denver @Broncos. The smirk at the end … pic.twitter.com/FJu5HlDeNn — Jason Wilde (@jasonjwilde) January 28, 2022

They then backed up this move by trading for Seahawks QB Russell Wilson. Wilson was looking to join a contender and Denver gave up a hefty package to land the star. But Wilson has been playing like anything one.

What is Hackett’s position right now?

Sitting at 2-5 and holding the bottom spot in their division, the hope for the Broncos looks bleak. With offensive juggernauts like Kansas City in their division, righting the ship will be hard for the squad.

The perfect hire. And a “damn good football coach.” pic.twitter.com/2woWzUJ8sE — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) January 29, 2022

More concerningly, the Broncos have lost to teams like the New York Jets, Indianapolis Colts, and Seattle Seahawks. These were all teams that were considered to be much worse than the Broncos at the start of the season.

In addition to all this, Russell Wilson’s leadership has been uninspiring and has led to his current and ex teammates to disliking the quarterback.

Coming into a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, another team Denver was expected to beat, Hackett’s job might be on the line. Although it has not all been his fault, Denver is looking for a scapegoat to blame the season on and justify their moves to go all in right now.

If another lethargic performance from the offense comes, expect the Broncos brass to make changes quick.

