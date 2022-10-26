Is Russell Wilson playing this week? Will Broncos QB travel to London to play the Jaguars?

Russell Wilson has faced a lot of scrutiny for his play this year, and as it turns out, the Broncos quarterback was nursing an injury.

Against the New York Jets, Wilson was out with a hamstring injury, something that was affecting him throughout the Broncos’ first 6 games.

Now, the team faces a monumental game against the Jacksonville Jaguars this Sunday. As per the NFL’s international schedule, the Broncos and Jaguars will be playing each other in London.

There’s a lot on the line for the Broncos in this game. While Russell Wilson’s play this year hasn’t been up to the mark, some of the faults can be chalked up to poor decisions. Head coach Nathaniel Hackett is on the hot seat, and if the Broncos lose to the Jaguars, it could spell the end of his career with Denver.

The field… pitch… for the Broncos Jaguars game on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/07Ngn4Y7Et — Rod Mackey (@Rod9sports) October 26, 2022

Will Russell Wilson play this week? Russell Wilson injury update

The Broncos quarterback simply doesn’t take any excuses. He knows he’s been playing badly, but he won’t let his injury be an excuse for his play.

Wilson was limited in practice this week, but the last time he spoke to reporters, he said that he is “ready to rock” against the Jaguars. He was also asked if he felt good about playing or if he would find any limitations, and Wilson calmly answered, “I feel great.”

Earlier this week, Nathaniel Hackett did say that Russell Wilson was trending in the right direction, and the expectation was that he was going to be back for the team.

Wilson’s dedication to the game was so high that he even worked out during the team’s flight to London. The flight lasted 8 hours, and for 4 hours of it, Wilson was working out and stretching while others slept.

Russell Wilson worked out and stretched for four of the eight hours on the flight from Denver to London. Said he was doing high knees in the aisle when the rest of the guys were asleep. — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) October 26, 2022

Russell Wilson age

The Broncos quarterback has had a slow start to the year. He’s thrown for 240.3 yards per game, but only 5 touchdowns in 6 games to 3 picks. All told, the Broncos’ offense is dead last in points per game at 14.3, ranking 20th in passing yards per game at 219.1, and 23rd in yards per game at 328.6.

At 33 years old, those aren’t promising signs for a quarterback who signed a 5-year, $245 million contract extension with the Broncos.

