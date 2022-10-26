Former Packers WR Greg Jennings Reprimand Aaron Rodgers For Discussing The Team’s Do’s & Dont’s On Pat McAfee Show

Oct 27, 2013; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Greg Jennings (15) talks with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) following the game at Mall of America Field at H.H.H. Metrodome. The Packers defeated the Vikings 44-31. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Former WR Greg Jennings slams Aaron Rodgers for discussing Team Do and Don’ts on Show.

These days, it seems like nothing is going well for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. In addition to their terrible play and losses, they seem to be getting into more controversy every day. For the last three seasons, the Packers’ teams have only lost three games total, thus this is abnormal. They have lost four of their first seven games in 2022, three of them in a row.

The recent controversy involved Aaron Rodgers outlining the team’s dos and don’ts on a Pat MacAfee show, to which former Packers wide receiver Greg Jennings responded by criticizing Rodgers.

Former Packers WR Greg Jennings on Aaron Rodgers’ comments today on McAfee: “You can’t do this … You can’t sit down on a show and start talking about who should and shouldn’t be playing because of mental errors.” — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) October 25, 2022

During his weekly appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Aaron Rodgers made some questionable remarks regarding his Green Bay Packers colleagues. Greg Jennings was offended by Aaron Rodgers’ words regarding his teammates and called the Packers quarterback out on them.

The Controversy

The quarterback stated that too many players are making mistakes during his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday.

In his remarks, Rodgers made the suggestion that his teammates needed to be disciplined by spending less time on the field when they were making mistakes. When confronted with questions about his own subpar performance, Rodgers astonishingly responded that Green Bay’s QB coach had deemed him the team’s top performer, dismissing any concerns about his own performance.

Greg Jennings, a former wide receiver for the Packers, didn’t like what his former quarterback had to say about who should and shouldn’t play.

Jennings know. Rodgers acting out of line https://t.co/ud9LCm2o12 — Jake (@StrictlySport17) October 25, 2022

Jennings said “You can’t do it… “You can’t sit down on a show and start discussing who should and shouldn’t be playing because of mental errors,” He can’t pull this off.

Jennings claimed that, he should not have done this. I know they are having issues, and AR is playing very frustrated with the players around him, especially at wide out. However, he cannot sit down during a performance and begin discussing who should and shouldn’t be performing due to mistakes in reasoning.

Aaron Rodgers’ comments have irritated many people, including Jennings. Several people believe that the quarterback’s leadership was inadequate.

