Derek Carr Car Collection 2023: From Ferrari 488 GTB to Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, Saints QB’s Luxury Car Collection Can Even Make Hollywood Stars Envious

NFL quarterbacks are usually known for drawing crazy salaries. In the current scenario, the notion sits perfectly well because the demand for signal callers has increased to a whole different level.

It’s a no-brainer that such athletes love spending lavishly, buying mansions, and maintaining an exotic car collection. The Saints quarterback Derek Carr is one such entity who owns one of the most exquisite collections in the entire sports fraternity.

After spending nine seasons with the Raiders, the Fresno product had recently shifted his base to New Orleans. His tenure in Las Vegas saw many ups and downs.

However, he always remained on the top, enjoying an immense fan following and drawing interest from various brands. His net worth is estimated at around $85 million, including NFL salaries and various endorsements.

What all cars does Derek Carr own?

The quarterback maintains a great standard when it comes to buying luxurious cars. As evidence of his enthusiasm for these machines, the veteran owns a Ferrari 488 GTB. It has a 7-speed automatic gearbox with an option for manual controls. A high-powered 660hp engine is ideal for athletes like Derek Carr to showcase their abilities.

The next on the list is a Mercedes-Benz S63 AMG, which is an S-class Benz. The massive 603 engine gives a surreal experience of luxurious driving while still delivering the highest levels of performance.

The Maserati GranTurismo is another one of his exquisite collections. With a 460 hp engine, this model becomes one of the most preferred ones among celebrities. Its spectacular look gives a premium experience and an effective performance in terms of driving standards.

Like most other celebrities, Carr owns a Range Rover too. This is one of the most luxurious SUVs in the world, and it seems the veteran uses it for official purposes only. Ford F-150 Pickup Truck and the Tesla Model X are other cars in his wide-ranging list.

How much did Derek Carr earn from his NFL salaries?

The Las Vegas Roaders selected Derek Carr out of Fresno State in the second round of the 2014 NFL draft class. He signed a four-year, $5.37 million contract with a $2.2 million signing bonus. The youngster succeeded in leading his team to their first playoff appearance since 2002.

In 2017, the Raiders offered him an extension worth $125 million for five years. This made him one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league, with an average salary of $25 million per year, via Pro Football Network. Unfortunately in the last couple of years, the passer struggled with inconsistency and subsequently got released by the Raiders, as an aftermath of an unsuccessful 2022 season.

His new gig at New Orleans begins this year as he signed a new contract worth $150 million for four years, keeping him through the 2026 season. It will be interesting to see, how well he performs after a terrible fallout with the Raiders.

