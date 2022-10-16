Derek Carr’s Net Worth: How Much Money Has The Raiders Quarterback Made While Playing in The NFL?

Over the years, Derek Carr has proven that he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level. Here’s how much money he has made while playing in the biggest league on the planet.

Derek Carr is a 31-year-old American football quarterback who plays for the Las Vegas Raiders. He played for the Fresno State University football team from 2009 to 2013 and achieved a lot of success.

In fact, Carr was the 2013 MWC Champion. He was also named MWC Offensive Player of the Year twice (2012, 2013). In the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft, the Raiders roped him into their squad. He guided the team to the playoffs in 2016.

When Carr entered the NFL, he was cast in the same light as his elder brother, David Carr, the first overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft. Derek made the Pro Bowl a year after his NFL debut and continued to do so for the next two years.

Derek Carr’s Net worth

Carr’s net worth is estimated to be $80 million in 2022.

Raiders, QB Derek Carr agree to terms on a 3-year, $121.5M contract extension. The deal also includes a no-trade clause. (via @RapSheet + @MikeGarafolo) pic.twitter.com/u54w0Pe5oK — NFL (@NFL) April 13, 2022

Carr signed to the Oakland Raiders for a 5-year, $125,000,000 deal that included a $12,500,000 signing bonus, $70,200,000 in guaranteed money, and an average annual salary of $25,000,000.

Carr will make a $19,525,000 basic salary, a $100,000 workout bonus, a $2,500,000 dead cap value, and a $22,125,000 cap hit in 2021. Additionally, Carr will have made $130,513,120 in salary by the time his current contract expires.

Derek is one of the highest-paid players in the NFL. In fact, he is the world’s 99th highest-paid athlete. Derek has profited greatly from the endorsements as well. He received close to $2 million with his collaborations with Nike and Panini.

Derek Carr’s Contracts Throughout His Career

Derek signed a four-year, $5.371 million contract with the Raiders in May 2014.

He signed a five-year, $125 million contract extension with the Raiders in June 2017. Moreover, Derek has earned $91,010,601 in seven NFL seasons and is currently in the third year of his $125 million contract with the Raiders.

He’ll have earned $130,513,120 in salary by the time his current contract expires. Carr will earn an average of $40.5 million per year while playing for the Los Angeles Raiders until 2025.

