“Derek Carr is Better For Jets Than Aaron Rodgers” : Max Kellerman & Keyshawn Johnson Discuss Jets’ Dilemma

With the free agency window almost around the corner, NFL teams are eagerly eyeing all those players who could potentially become free agents next month. Among the teams waiting on the sidelines, are the New York Jets, who desperately need a QB to lead their offense. However, it seems they might be a bit spoilt for choice, with the team showing interest in signing both Derek Carr and Aaron Rodgers.

There is definitely nothing wrong with keeping your options open. The Jets obviously want to make the most of this situation, and sign who they think would do good for their team. However, there remains a small hiccup. Aaron Rodgers is not a free agent yet, while Derek Carr is. What’s more, Carr seems inclined to sign a contract well before free agency starts, which could complicate things for the Jets.

Max Kellerman: “Derek Carr is a better option for the Jets than Aaron Rodgers”

On ESPN’s ‘KJM’ show, Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson discuss who they think is the better option for the Jets. Surprisingly, they seem to somewhat agree that Derek Carr could prove to be the better choice. “I think Carr is a better option for the Jets than Rodgers,” Kellerman says.

To which Johnson adds, “Because you don’t have to give up as much. You keep your draft picks and another 30 million dollars in your pocket per year”. However, they disagree with each other when it comes to how many years the players can offer the Jets. According to Kellerman, Rodgers can give the Jets a good 2 years, while Carr can offer around 6. Johnson disagrees, saying Rodgers can offer a lot more.

“I don’t think he’s gonna get five or six. You might get three. He’s probably got three of those Derek Carr years left in him,” says Johnson. “Rodgers at the premium probably got four years left. Carr is probably a three-year. The reason is because they’re going to get tired of him… the whole narrative is going to catch up to him if he doesn’t hit Pay Dirt immediately. Because they don’t have time to wait on him.”

Who will the New York Jets go with to fill their QB needs?

The New York Jets have a decision to make, and they might have to make that quickly. There are a few teams who desperately need a QB, and Carr could sign with any of them if the Jets don’t act fast. However, signing Carr would mean they are giving up on Rodgers, who they will only be able to talk to when he becomes a free agent. It is now a question of priorities for the Jets.

The bigger-picture advocates would want the Jets to sign Carr. He offers an option to go for a more long-term project, and maybe form a championship-winning team around him. In Rodgers, you already have the experience of winning the Super Bowl, which will be vital for the Jets. Plus, Rodgers’ relationship with Zach Wilson could help train their future franchise QB, guided by one of the best himself.

Who will the Jets opt for? How long will they drag this decision out, and will it be too late by the time they decide?

