Derek Carr Gifts Rolexes and Diamond Chains to Teammates for Christmas, Prompting Fans to React: “Money Don’t Buy You Love”

In the heart of the NFL season, amidst the intense competition and high stakes, New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr has been making headlines, but not for the reasons you might expect. His recent actions off the field have sparked a flurry of reactions from fans and sports enthusiasts alike.

As the Saints hover at a critical juncture in the NFC South with a 6-7 record, Carr’s attempt to lift spirits with lavish gifts to his teammates has become a hot topic of discussion. The Saints’ recent win over the Panthers brought some relief, but it wasn’t enough to overshadow the concerns about Carr’s performance this season.

In a surprising move, Carr decided to gift his teammates with extravagant presents for Christmas. Journalist Nick Underhill‘s tweet stated that the Saints’ QB brought in several gifts for his teammates. WR Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed got Rolex watches from their QB. Mike Thomas will also get his gift when Carr sees him, as per the tweet. The four-time Pro Bowler also had diamond chains and grills with chests of steaks for others. However, his gesture didn’t seem to impress fans, and some even claimed that Carr was trying to cover up for his moderate performance.

This gesture, intended as a morale booster, has instead raised eyebrows. Supporters of the team, already upset with how the team and Carr himself have been playing, are speaking out on social media. A lot of them think Carr is giving these gifts to make his teammates and supporters like him more.

The Who Dat Nation Bashes Derek Carr

The response from the Saints’ fanbase has been less than favorable. Social media platforms have become a battleground of opinions, with many fans expressing their dissatisfaction with the team’s third ranking in the AFC North.

The comment section was flooded with critical comments. A user wrote, “I’d prefer him to give good passes instead.”

Another one chimed in, noting, “He should do this for the entire fanbase. After the heist he pulled, it’s the least he could do.”

A comment read, “Bro, tryna buy their loyalty back, sir, you are HATED.””

This fan stated, “Money doesn’t buy you love.”

In a post-game conference after the win over the Panthers, he acknowledged the high expectations and shared frustrations, both from the team and the fans. Carr said, “I do understand that their expectations are our expectations.”

The star QB acknowledged the expectations of fans and hopes to excel in the coming weeks. He will soon clash with the visiting NY Giants, and it will surely be the perfect opportunity to win back the hearts of the fans.