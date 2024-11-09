Zack Moss Out for the Season? Chris Olave’s Injury Career-Ending? Analyst Drops ‘Concerning’ Updates

On Tuesday, the Cincinnati Bengals acquired running back Khalil Herbert from the Chicago Bears for a 2025 seventh-round pick. Normally speaking, such a move feels insignificant. But for the Bengals, the deal was against the grain. It was just the third in-season trade that they’ve made since 1972.

What led the Cincinnati team to get active at the trade deadline? They loved second-year running back Chase Brown’s contributions but lost a major depth piece. Zack Moss, one of their free agent signings, hurt his neck in Week 9 and will be out for the season. Dr. Jesse Morse of The Injury Expertz described what he believes the injury to be, earlier on Thursday.

“It’s probably a severe herniated disc, or a nerve that is just so clamped down… that he can’t get any relief… they’re gonna do physical therapy and rest him for two months, and then re-evaluate.”

Multiple reports say Moss is likely to avoid surgery for the ailment. Going under the knife could have brought an end to his career; he’s anticipated to return in 2025.

Chris Olave, though, may not be as fortunate. The New Orleans Saints wideout suffered another concussion in week 9, giving him two such injuries in a month (Week 6). New Orleans hasn’t ruled out an injured reserve stint for the third-year pro, who has dealt with five concussions – three in college, two in the NFL – over the past four years. Morse believes the long history could inspire Olave to hang up his cleats.

“[Is there] a possibility this is career-ending? Yes… it’s the nature of his position. He’s not like Tua [Tagovailoa], where you can kind of protect yourself. He needs to run routes, and he’s at the mercy of where the balls go, and where the quarterback throws it.”

Olave is said to be meeting with specialists to determine his next steps. He has already been ruled out for the Saints’ Week 10 home game versus the Atlanta Falcons.

Which quarterbacks will return or sit out in Week 10?

Kansas City Chiefs signal-caller Patrick Mahomes appeared to injure his left leg late in his team’s Monday Night Football victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. But once he reached the sideline, he quickly shed any doubt of him exiting the game and led the Chiefs’ overtime touchdown drive.

Despite returning, Mahomes is still dealing with an ankle injury. Kansas City has given him no injury designation heading into a divisional matchup versus the Denver Broncos, though. Morse called the incident a “tweak” and isn’t surprised to see Mahomes is “good to go” for the contest.

Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) is set to follow in Mahomes’ footsteps by taking the field in Week 10. The No. 33 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft has not played since Week 6 but will start Sunday’s battle against the Los Angeles Chargers. Morse said this “roughly” follows Levis’s injury timeline and expected him to return.

While Mahomes and Levis are playing, two other quarterbacks are shaping to be inactive. Trevor Lawrence (shoulder) is “trending toward not playing”, according to head coach Doug Pederson. He has been deemed questionable for the Jacksonville Jaguars’ battle with the Minnesota Vikings.

Lawrence’s injury should be short-term. Dak Prescott’s hamstring injury, however, is another story. He’s likely to be placed on injured reserve before kickoff on Sunday. Longtime backup Cooper Rush will start in his place.

And if the Cowboys season continues slipping away, fans could see former No. 3 pick Trey Lance, eventually get some run.