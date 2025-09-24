Fact Check: Did Lamar Jackson Ask Derrick Henry to “Pack His Bags” Due to the Lions Game?

Claim: One of the biggest headlines surrounding the Baltimore Ravens right now is the ball security, or lack thereof, of Derrick Henry. The bruising veteran has fumbled the ball in every single one of the Ravens’ games so far.

Advertisement

His most recent one, which came late in the fourth quarter of their prime-time matchup against the Detroit Lions in Week 3, proved to be a costly one. It allowed Dan Campbell and the rest of his pride to escape Baltimore with a 38-30 victory. And it’s a trend that cannot continue if the Ravens are wanting to finally make it past the divisional round of the playoffs.

Fans are frustrated, and many are beginning to lash out at the now-31-year-old legend, and that includes his quarterback, Lamar Jackson. At least, that’s what many had assumed following a recent viral video which saw Jackson directly pointing the finger at his favorite running back.

Source of the Rumor: The clip begins with the 2024 MVP runner up proclaiming “Derrick Henry, please, pack your bags, cause I’m shipping your fumbling a** out of Baltimore tomorrow.” From there, Jackson seemingly makes a series of football-related innuendos prior to an off-screen reporter informing him that he had just lost $50,000 by wagering on the Ravens to win.

Due to its overtly ridiculous nature, the clip has made the rounds on various social media platforms.

Verdict: The video is patently false and is nothing more than the latest prank to be pulled on social media using artificial intelligence.

It’s a bit hard to believe that so many were willing to immediately accept the video as a credible one. The unfortunate reality, however, is that several fans were duped yet again by a fake video that was generated by AI.

The content of the video, while timely and even humorous, is in no way an accurate depiction of what Jackson said following his team’s Week 3 loss to the Detroit Lions. Nevertheless, it was good enough to fool more than a few folks out there, and that is a testament to the rapid development of AI.

While you should always be hesitant to trust what you read or see on the internet, the ever-increasing quality of AI-generated content is making it difficult for some to differentiate fact from fiction. In a day and age where mis-, dis-, and even “malinformation” are among the biggest concerns of those involved in politics, news, and real-time world events, this is yet another example of why fans should always do their due diligence before sharing or quoting any questionable content.

In all actuality, if Jackson had said even a fraction of what was depicted in the gag video, the amount of fines that he would have received from the NFL would have been unprecedented, to say the least. Thankfully, for both dual-threat signal caller and his wallet, this was nothing more than a strange and ridiculous stunt that was pulled by an individual who was hoping to generate some extra engagements online.