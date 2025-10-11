Cam Skattebo Stuns Giants by Outperforming Saquon Barkley and Derrick Henry in Rookie Year

When the New York Giants picked Cam Skattebo as their fourth-round (105th overall) pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, little did they realize that they were set for an upgrade. The vacuum that Skattebo had to fill was huge, considering how Saquon Barkley left the team in 2024. In his sixth game of the season, Skattebo humbled Barkley at MetLife, scoring three rushing TDs.

Barkley’s 12 attempts for 58 yards and two receptions were not enough for the Eagles to beat the Giants, as they fell 34-17 in a one-sided contest. Meanwhile, Skatteo nearly reached the 100-yard mark, finishing with 98 yards, 67 of which came in the second half. His longest rush of the night was 18 yards.

Nicknamed the Nature Boy, Skattebo now has better stats to show—overtaking two powerhouses, Barkley and Derrick Henry.

In six games, he had 82 attempts for 338 yards, scoring five TDs and 66 yards per gain. Barkley, on the other hand, had 95 attempts for 325 yards, with three TDs and 54.2 yards per gain. When it comes to Henry, the numbers are concening. He had 64 attempts over five games for 314 yards, with four TDs and 63.4 yards per gain, but most of it came from the Ravens’ Week 1 game.

Derrick Henry had more rushing yards in Week 1 than he has had in his last 4 games combined 🤯 pic.twitter.com/eUmFPaksYI — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 10, 2025

Unfortunately, 2025 has not been the greatest for Henry and Barkley. The Ravens’ superstar has rushed for 50 yards or fewer in four straight games. This is the longest stretch of his career. Notably, he had just one such game in all of 2024. At a time when the two veterans are struggling, the rookie RB Skattebo has carved a name of his own.

Skattebo’s impact on the Giants’ offense, stepping up after an injury to teammate Tyrone Tracy Jr., deserves praise, as he teamed up with Jaxson Dart in multiple games. Considering his impressive start, he was nominated for the Pepsi Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Five days before the Eagles’ game, Skattebo apologized to Giants fans for their 26-14 loss to the Saints, a game in which he finished with 15 attempts, 59 yards, and six receptions. “Sorry, Giants fans, I’ll be better for y’all,” he tweeted, giving a leap of faith to his fans.

Sorry giants fans!!! I’ll be better for yall!!!! Love!!! — cameron skattebo (@camskattebo5) October 5, 2025

And he did exactly the same against the Eagles. Skattebo’s three rushing touchdowns made him just the second Giants rookie in franchise history to achieve this feat. This was the first since Charlie Evans in 1971. He was also the eighth Giants rookie overall to score three total touchdowns in a game. More importantly, he displayed his characteristic “Nature Boy” style, bulldozing through defenders.

At this juncture, calling him on the likes of Barkley and Henry is a stretch. But Skattebo is rising in the ranks of Ashton Jeanty, who has completed 349 yards over five games, with nearly 70 yards per gain (69.8) so far this season.