“I Lost My Uncle This Year”: Maxx Crosby Revisits Personal Battles After Clearing the Air on Ravens Rumors

For all the free agency signings and trades that flooded this year’s offseason, one of the biggest headlines to come out of the NFL’s 2026 legal tampering window was, ironically enough, a trade that wasn’t even finalized. After agreeing to send over a pair of first-round draft picks to the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for the franchise’s premier pass rusher, Maxx Crosby, the Baltimore Ravens reneged on the deal, citing concerns over a failed physical.

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Unfortunately for Crosby, however, the entire kerfuffle caused by the Ravens pales in comparison to the setback that he faced in his personal life. During the most recent episode of his self-titled podcast, the five-time Pro Bowler revealed that recent deaths in the family have made things incredibly hard for him, so much so that he doesn’t really care about the unwarranted backlash that he’s receiving from Ravens fans.

“You have to realize that life is all about perspective,” Crosby insisted. “I’ve been through a lot of sh*t, bro. I lost my uncle this year. I lost my grandpa this year. I lost a lot of stuff. That’s real adversity.”

The Raiders star went on to talk about how to let go of such adversities. “You know what I mean? They don’t have the chance to have another day. I’m not going to hold back. People are going to say whatever they are going to say, but the way you attack life and have success in this world is by not letting hard sh*t defeat you.”

The hardest part of the Baltimore ordeal, for Crosby at least, has been the fact that he’s started to receive a good bit of negativity from the Ravens’ fan base, who believe that the five-time Pro Bowler may have lied about his health prior to their team performing a physical examination on him.

According to the man himself, however, a frustrating four-day stint with the franchise is not enough to warrant the type of comments that he’s been receiving, especially when you consider that it was Baltimore who seemingly acted in bad faith.

“Now the Ravens fans are like, ‘F*** You,'” he explained. After being accused of lying about everything from the state of his knee to the travel time that it took for him to reach the city of Baltimore, Crosby simply asked: “Why would I lie about that?”

Maxx Crosby responds to #Ravens fans who have tried to call him a liar: “I’m in tears laughing. Bro, why would I lie about that?! Now the Ravens fans are like, ‘F*** YOU.’” (🎥 @TheRushWithMaxx) pic.twitter.com/YedCvZNs9i — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 24, 2026

Unfortunately for Crosby, it doesn’t appear as if Baltimore will ever fully explain what caused them to fail him on a physical before then signing Trey Hendrickson less than 24 hours later. That would go a long way towards clearing his name of any wrongdoing, but given the business-first nature of the NFL, it seems relatively safe to say that, for better or worse, there will now always be a portion of Baltimore who disregards him.

It may not be fair, but then again, few things in life are. In understanding that, all Crosby will do now is turn his attention back towards collecting his sixth-consecutive Pro Bowl honor.