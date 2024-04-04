Desean Jackson’s Comments on Stefon Diggs Exit Add Fuel to Fire in Ice Cold Buffalo

Jan 9, 2022; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) celebrates a catch that was ruled incomplete with teammate quarterback Josh Allen (17) against the New York Jets during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Stefon Diggs exit from the Bills is going to take a few days for the NFL world to digest. He was at the very epicentre of one of the strongest oppositions to the mighty Kansas City Chiefs force. And in fact lost out to them twice in four years. His dropped catch against them last season in the final game cost the Bills heavily. Some were already asking for his firing right after that drop.

And now that the deed is done, and Diggs is history for Bills and vice versa, speculations and insights are everywhere to be found. One notable insight was shared by former Eagles receiver, Desean Jackson. The former Philly legend believes that Stefon Diggs didn’t see the Bills getting over the Kansas City sized hump. And without that they were never going to win the whole thing.

Talking about the veteran receiver moving on, Jackson told Kay Adams, “It’s deeper. Like you said it’s not just about him not being a football player, him not being able to get the statistics. It’s something deeper.” And although the former Philly receiver does not claim to know what is going on in Diggs’ head, he does note that, “I just know that as far as the quarterback-receiver (go), I wouldn’t say they didn’t see eye to eye, but it was just more about him wanting to win I think. And I don’t think he thought they was going to be able to beat the Chiefs”

These comments, although not that scandalous for non Bills fans, sent a shockwave across bills social media. Fans jumped in to provide their analysis on the whole situation. Here are some of the most interesting comments:

But the ones thing that no Bills fan can let go, is the missed catch that brought down their entire season. Yes they got the chance in the end which was botched by the kicker. But that easy take for Diggs not going through brought down morale in ways no one can imagine.

Looks Like Stefon Diggs Missed Catch Sealed His Fate in Buffalo

The catch Diggs dropped was the final straw as the Bills first rendition of a powerful run for the Lombardi came to a close. Yes with Allen in his prime years, they still have a proper shot at winning it all. But there is certainly a wave of change in the Buffalo locker room. And with so many veterans gone, it will be interesting to see what shape the culture takes up there. Since, culture was a big thing in Buffalo and thus the axing of so many vets so quickly came as a surprise.

Yet some hope was still left when the first round the Bills free agency left Diggs behind in the camp. He was the oldest player left on the roster but he was still there. And RG3 was raving about how he was the peanut butter to Josh Allen’s jelly. But the exit was eminent and the dead cap was the most viable this year. Thus, Diggs moves on to Houston while Bills rally on to beat the Chiefs with just one marquee star on their roster.