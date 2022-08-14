NFL

“Deshaun Watson, 24 lawsuits, $230 million, 7 yards”: NFL Twitter slams Browns QB after uninspiring preseason debut

"Deshaun Watson, 24 lawsuits, $230 million, 7 yards": NFL Twitter slams Browns QB after uninspiring preseason debut
Kartik Mathur

Previous Article
"You're fat, you're out of shape" - When Vince McMahon criticized former WWE Universal Champion by saying that he had the worst match in Wrestlemania history
Next Article
Aaron Rodgers won't chase $250 million Tom Brady's career path after signing $200 million extension
NFL Latest News
Aaron Rodgers won't chase $250 million Tom Brady's career path after signing $200 million extension
Aaron Rodgers won’t chase $250 million Tom Brady’s career path after signing $200 million extension

Aaron Rodgers has maintained his reputation of being one of the best quarterbacks in the…