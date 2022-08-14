“Deshaun Watson, 24 lawsuits, $230 million, 7 yards”: NFL Twitter slams Browns QB after uninspiring preseason debut

Starting for the Browns on gameday, Deshaun Watson had the complete opposite start of what he was expecting. Here’s how the NFL world responded:

Deshaun Watson didn’t have the best start with the Cleveland Browns when debuting against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Deshaun Watson slammed for terrible performance in his first game with Cleveland Browns

Watson was far from what the Browns wanted and expected him to be:

Deshaun Watson's return game 😤 1-5 🎯🎯

7 Yards 😦🦾🔥

0 First Downs 💰🤑

0 TDS 💯👀🚨

24 Lawsuits 💆🏽‍♂️😈👨🏼‍⚖️ pic.twitter.com/b2PlUKPoHr — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) August 13, 2022

The former Houston Texans quarterback struggled on pretty much all of his throws he attempted. Failing to gain even one 1st down, he finished with an abysmal completion percentage of 20%.

Furthermore, he only managed to gain 7 passing yards. The NFL world would be strongly criticizing his extension worth a guaranteed $230 million, the largest guaranteed deal in NFL history.

Other quarterbacks on the Cleveland Browns seemed to play a whole lot better

While Watson only played for a limited time, it seemed that the other Cleveland Browns quarterbacks Joshua Dobbs and Josh Rosen played better.

Dobbs finished with completing 10/13 of his passes for 108 yards with 1 touchdown as well. Rosen on the other hand finished 6/7 with 56 passing yards.

However, it is still pretty clear that Watson will be the starting quarterback. He only gets to play after his 6-week suspension is over. With his suspension under review, it may have to be a longer wait for Deshaun Watson however.

