“If Russell Wilson didn’t have that bread Ciara Wilson wouldn’t be with him”: Despite having a $20 million net worth Broncos QB’s wife earns a gold digger label for going after her husband’s $165 million fortune

A former NFL player recently claimed on a podcast, that Ciara Wilson is only with Russell Wilson for the money. Here’s what else he said slamming the popular couple:

Channing Crowder, recently stirred up drama after his sharp take on Russell Wilson and Ciara’s marriage.

“She has a good situation…but he’s a square”

Channing Crowder claims the only reason Ciara is with Wilson is because he’s rich. He later not only insults their relationship, but suggests Wilson is “a lame”.

NFL podcaster says if Russell Wilson wasn’t rich Ciara wouldn’t be with him because he’s a square 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/TIawhYJHmB — Plugged Soundz (@Pluggedsoundz_) April 2, 2022

Crowder drew a lot of attention with his comments, notably from Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf, who has strong relationship with his former QB Wilson.

Here is how the superstar receiver responded: “People call it square, okay, if it’s lame being a square then I’ll be lame too. Like, it’s lame that you treat your wife good.”

Metcalf continued to support Wilson, saying that people were “jealous” of his perfect relationship. He also backed Ciara and Wilson through his post on twitter:

Ciara Wilson has a net worth of $20 million, so she hasn’t done bad for herself either. Russell Wilson has a $165 million net worth.

Great Man, Great Father, Great Husband 🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/Foz6WGJDF4 — DK Metcalf (@dkm14) April 5, 2022

Crowder later apologizes for involving Ciara Wilson, but doesn’t take back his comment on Russell Wilson

While Crowder did take back his comments involving Ciara and Wilson’s family, he didn’t hold back against Wilson. Here’s what he said”

“Have ya’ll seen Russell’s videos?” Crowder asked. “Have you seen, ‘Mr. Unlimited’?! And, this goofy s–t he does?! I don’t know why so many people were mad at my opinion of Russell Wilson is a square and a lame.”

Crowder is former NFL linebacker who was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the 2005 NFL draft. Additionally, he decided to quit football in 2011 and surprisingly retired.

