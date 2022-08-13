Tom Brady traded $500,000 football for cryptocurrency and Buccaneers merch to keep him happy after ‘unretiring’

Tom Brady is one of the most popular sports figures in contemporary times. When he retired, his last touchdown pass football was a priceless collectable.

Tom Brady is considered by many to be the GOAT of football. After a career including 7 Super Bowl titles among many other awards of recognition, many thought it was time he hung it up. Brady actually did follow by retiring for the first time.

After a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in the NFC Divisional Round, Brady made his retirement official. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers went down by a lot in the game before storming back to tie the game. This was through a Mike Evans long touchdown which he burnt Jalen Ramsey for.

The Rams eventually won the game on the backs of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp. It was a heart wrenching loss for Brady and the Bucs.

Following the game, many realized that the Mike Evans touchdown ball was launched into the crowd by the receiver. This ended up being the last touchdown before Brady retired for the first time. Later in the offseason, after Brady retired, the ball ended up being sold for $518,628 after tax.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Also Read: “I watch Mark Cuban a lot”: Patrick Mahomes draws inspiration from billionaire Mavericks owner to build on his $40 million net worth

Tom Brady deciding to unretire changed a lot of things, including this fan’s life

When Brady decided to unretire, the value of the football dropped to a mere $20,000. This was devastating for the fan that bought the football. However, a fan that is willing to waste half a million dollars on a football isn’t doing bad for themselves.

Tom Brady’s last touchdown football was sold yesterday for $518,000 Today he announces he is un-retiring The ultimate rug — cr0ss.eth (@cr0ssETH) March 14, 2022

In retribution for the bad purchase, Brady offered to do a list of things to compensate. First of all, Brady wanted to donate a bitcoin to any charity of the buyer’s choosing. This was probably because the buyer was very rich as well.

However, Brady also gave the buyer 2 season tickets to all Buccaneers games, credit in the Buccaneers team store, and an undisclosed amount of money.

In this hilarious turn of events, it is surprising that a fan would spend so much money on a football memorabilia. It is also surprising that Brady went to such far lengths to keep all parties happy as well.

Also Read: “If Russell Wilson didn’t have that bread Ciara Wilson wouldn’t be with him”: Despite having a $20 million net worth Broncos QB’s wife earns a gold digger label for going after her husband’s $165 million fortune