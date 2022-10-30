“Deshaun Watson Found a Friend”: Twitter Goes Crazy After Spurs Guard Josh Primo Gets Accused Of Exposing Himself To a Female Employee

Deshaun Watson, this one name has been in the news for all the wrong reasons in recent times. Earlier, he was bombarded with se*ual harassment allegations and was handed a 11-game suspension for his behavior.

However, just as he was getting ready for his return to practice, another s*xul misconduct case was filed against him. Although Watson settled all the other cases, his lawyers made it absolutely clear that he will not settle this time.

Moreover, recently, his lawyer presented a number of text messages exchanged between Deshaun and the latest accuser, claiming that the accuser was still trying to get in touch with the footballer even after the alleged traumatic experience.

Josh Primo and Deshaun Watson Trend Together After Getting Accused Of Se*ual Misconduct

The latest evidence has made Watson’s case a little stronger but still a lot of people want him to be banned for the entire season. As it turns out, now Watson is no more the only major currently active athlete facing s*xual harassment allegations.

Recently, it was reported that Spurs guard Josh Primo allegedly exposed himself to a former Spurs female employee. In fact, she has hired attorney Tony Buzbee to ensure that Primo faces legal action.

Moreover, s*xual misconduct isn’t the only common factor between Deshaun and Primo. Buzbee, who will try to get Primo charged for his allegedly unsavory actions, is the same attorney who represented the women in lawsuits against Deshaun.

As soon as Internet found out that Primo will face s*xual misconduct allegations, Tweets comparing him and Deshaun flooded in. Moreover, some people also pointed that the accuser in Primo’s case might have been asked to leave after she was assaulted.

Sources: A former Spurs female employee has alleged that guard Josh Primo exposed himself to her, and she has hired attorney Tony Buzbee. Buzbee represented the women in the sexual misconduct lawsuits against NFL QB Deshaun Watson. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 29, 2022

why former? what happened from July 29th, 2021 to October 29th, 2022 that resulted in her leaving? i doubt the Spurs would fire her after hearing about this if they knew,

and i don’t think she would quit and have nothing be said or done by the organization following… — Jack 🪬 (@JackKilduff8) October 30, 2022

Innocent until proven guilty — WE DID IT 💍💍💍💍 (@CurryTakingOver) October 29, 2022

what he did was so disrespectful to people who are actually battling mental health issues and need to take time off work because of it — Ambrose (@Ambrose1879) October 30, 2022

Speculations are on the rise and definitely, a lot of people aren’t pleased with the way top athletes are treating women. Moreover, at the same time, many also pointed out that Primo is innocent until proven guilty and we must allow the concerned authorities to deliver justice.

It will be interesting to see how the Primo case pans out. For now, one can assume that it might take some attention away from Deshaun’s cases.

