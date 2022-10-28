Why Did Tom Brady Divorce Gisele Bundchen?

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Gisele B ndchen kisses her husband New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) and their daughter after Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sportsduring Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Veteran Quarterback Tom Brady recently confirmed that he has parted ways with his supermodel wife Gisele Budnchen.

Tom Brady is undoubtedly one of the finest Quarterbacks to ever grace the game. After all, winning 7 Super Bowl titles is not an easy task to accomplish.

The man has more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise which proves that he is well and truly the GOAT. However, lately, Brady has been through a rough patch in his professional, as well as personal life.

Out of 8 games, Brady’s Buccaneers have already lost 5 games this season. Moreover, Tom is off to one of the worst starts of his career this year. In addition to this, Brady recently announced that he has divorced his supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen.

Rumors about things going awry between Tom and Gisele started surfacing when Tom missed the first 11 days of the Bucs training camp. When he returned, Brady simply stated that he was taking care of all the personal sh*t going on in his life.

Tom Brady announces that he and Gisele Bündchen have finalized their divorce pic.twitter.com/lZktvTjHCD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 28, 2022

Tom Brady Confirms Separation With Wife Gisele Bundchen

Post that, it was reported that the couple started living separately and when Tom’s kids attended Bucs’ first home game while Gisele was nowhere to be seen, separation speculations reached unprecedented heights.

Soon after that, it was reported that Tom and Gisele had hired divorce attorneys and were exploring their options. Even at that point, nothing officially about the divorce was said by either of the two stars.

However, most recently, Tom took to Twitter to announce that he has divorced his wife Gisele. Tom claimed that the couple decided to go on separate paths and will continue to take care of their children together.

He added that it was indeed a painful decision and asked everyone to respect the couple’s privacy. As far as Gisele is concerned, she claimed that although it was a very tough call, with time, the two stars had grown apart which is why, they finally decided to part ways.

Without a doubt, 2022 hasn’t turned out to be a fruitful year for Brady. He came out of retirement to lead the Bucs once again but failed to deliver satisfactory numbers and at the same time, his married life reached an unsavory end.

